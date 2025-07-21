When do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out? Release schedule revealed

When and what day do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out?
New episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 drop every Wednesday. Here's the full release schedule and what time they come out.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is set to wrap up the love triangle between Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah, and we already know that things are going to be different to the book—but when do new episodes come out on Prime Video?

Jenny Han's beloved trilogy series will come to an end in September when the TV series airs its final episode but there's still plenty more episodes to enjoy (and potentially cry about!) before we get there.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be released as a weekly drop, which means fans will have to wait each week to find out what happens next between Belly (Lola Tung), Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney).

Want to know when new episodes come out? Here's everything you need to know about what day and time you can expect the next episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episodes are released on Wednesdays
What days do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out?

  • New episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty are released every Wednesday at 12 A.M. PT on Prime Video.

Following the release of the first two episodes, the streaming service will now drop one episode per week, right up until the final episode airs on September 17th.

As it's a Prime Video show, you will not be able to stream them on any other streaming service.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 teaser trailer

When does the rest of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 dropped two episodes at once, but the rest of the season will drop one episode by one.

Each episode will drop at the same time each week—Wednesday at 12 A.M. PT/3 A.M. ET/8 A.M. BST.

Here are the confirmed release dates for all of season 3's episodes:

  • Episode 1: 'Last Season' – July 16th
  • Episode 2: 'Last Christmas' – July 16th
  • Episode 3: 'TBC' – July 23rd
  • Episode 4: 'TBC' – July 30th
  • Episode 5: 'TBC' – August 6th
  • Episode 6: 'TBC' – August 13th
  • Episode 7: 'TBC' – August 20th
  • Episode 8: 'TBC' – August 27th
  • Episode 9: 'TBC' – September 3rd
  • Episode 10: 'TBC' – September 10th
  • Episode 11: 'TBC' – September 17th
When do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out?
When does The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 end?

  • The final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will air on September 17th at 12 A.M. PT.

And if you're a reader of the books and think you know how it's all going to end, think again! Author Jenny Han has revealed that the ending of the TV series will differ from the books.

In an interview with Elite Daily, Jenny said: "I always knew how I wanted to end the books. But with the show, I went into it with an open mind."

"I wanted to approach it with fresh eyes and just see what sort of magic happened on screen. I am somebody who is always changing things up.”

"People will be like, 'Why are you changing that? That was working well!' But to me, it could always be better," she continued. "That’s how I approach everything, so naturally I was going into this story feeling like I wanted to make it even better and try new things."

