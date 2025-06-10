The Summer I Turned Pretty introduces seven new cast members for season 3
10 June 2025, 14:06
Who are the new stars of TSITP and where do you recognise them from? Here's everything you need to know about the new characters joining Belly, Jeremiah and Conrad.
The countdown to season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty is on and while we can't wait to see what love drama unfolds between Belly Conklin, Jeremiah and Conrad Fisher, we also have seven new cast members to add to the storyline.
Set to return to streaming services on July 16th with 11 new episodes, it has been confirmed there will be multiple new characters this time around along with all our existing favourites including Taylor (Rain Spencer) and Steven (Sean Kaufman).
Some of the new stars joining The Summer I Turned Pretty, as confirmed by Variety, includes Isabella Briggs, Kristen Connolly and Sofia Bryant. However, while we know who is new to the cast, it hasn't been revealed exactly who they'll play just yet.
Here's the full list of new TSITP cast members, they're important details and exactly where you recognise them from.
Isabella Briggs
Age: 21
From: LA
Instagram: @bellaabriggs
Isabella has confirmed her role in TSITP coming out this July and wrote on Instagram: "See you in July :) H.A.G.S!!!!!"
Isabella's acting career is only just truly kicking off but you may recognise her from Fatal Attraction or short film Mi Amor.
Kristen Connolly
Age: 44
From: New Jersey
Instagram: @kristennoraconnolly
It's an exciting upcoming role for Kristen who has been on the acting scene a while. You'll recognise her from her roles in The Cabin in the Woods, Evil and TV series Zoo.
Sofia Bryant
Age: 25
From: America/Finland
Instagram: @sofiabryantofficial
Sofia had a fleet of congratulation messages this week when she confirmed her upcoming role in TSITP.
You'll recognise her from her parts in The Goodwife, The Code and The Girl in the Woods.
Lily Donoghue
Age: 27
From: Connecticut
She first become a household name when she played Lisa Crowne in the popular Daisy Jones & the Six. She's also starred in Dirty John and Jane The Virgin.
Zoé de Grand’Maison
Age: 30
From: Canada
Instagram: @zomato_soup
It's been confirmed Zoé is one of the new recruits for The Summer I Turned Pretty in 2025 and her acting CV shows she was the perfect choice. She's starred in hit TV series including Riverdale and Orphan Black.
Emma Ishta
Age: 34
From: Australia
Instagram: @emmaishta
Emma confirmed the exciting news of her summer TV project on Instagram and teased fans with her caption: "Sweet summer secrets coming in hot."
She is best known for her roles I Smile Back, Stitchers and Manhattan Love Story.
Tanner Zagarino
Age: 26
From: Los Angeles
Instagram: @tannerzagarino
One of the only new and confirmed male cast members for TSITP is Tanner. An actor and writer, he's famous for movie Aftermath and new TV series Shrinking.
