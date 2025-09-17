The Summer I Turned Pretty movie: Release date, cast, plot and book spoilers

The Summer I Turned Pretty movie has been confirmed – here's everything we know so far. Picture: Prime Video, Anthony Ghnassia via Prime Video

By Katie Louise Smith

It's official – we're getting a Belly and Conrad movie! Here's everything we know about The Summer I Turned Pretty movie so far, including what will happen. [Spoilers ahead!]

Get ready, we're going back to cousins! Prime Video have confirmed that The Summer I Turned Pretty The Movie is officially happening! [Warning – this article includes spoilers!]

Following the final episode and official ending of season 3, which sees Belly and Conrad reunite in Paris, a film is now set to be released detailing their future of their relationship – and it may even include the missing parts of the book's epilogue that didn't appear in the TV show.

Lola Tung and Christopher Briney will return as Belly and Conrad, and it's very very likely that the full cast from the TV show will appear in the film too.

From the release date to what might happen in the film, here's everything we know about The Summer I Turned Pretty movie so far.

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty movie come out?

The Summer I Turned Pretty movie release date: When does it come out?

There is currently no release date for the film just yet, as it's only just been announced. According to Deadline, Jenny Han is set to write the film and will also direct.

In a statement, Jenny said: "There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due. I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans."

Cast and crew wrapped filming on the TV series way back in November 2024 and it doesn't appear as though they have filmed anything for the movie just yet.

Because it's a movie instead of a full multi-episode season, filming obviously won't take as long. We imagine that everyone will want the viewers to fully bask in the ending of the TV series before dropping the film, so it might be a long way off yet.

We'll update this article as soon as we have more information.

Lola Tung and Christopher Briney will lead the Summer I Turned Pretty movie as Belly and Conrad. Picture: Getty

The Summer I Turned Pretty movie cast: Who is returning?

Based on the way the show ended, it's likely that almost all of the main and supporting cast will return.

Lola Tung and Christopher Briney will be leading the film as Belly and Conrad, who are now in a relationship. Gavin Casalegno will no doubt return as Jeremiah, alongside Rain Spencer and Sean Kaufman as Taylor and Steven.

Jackie Chung, Colin Ferguson and Tom Everett Scott will also return as Laurel, John and Adam, respectively.

Here's a list of cast members who will likely return for the film, based on how season 3 ends:

Lola Tung (Belly)

Christopher Briney (Conrad)

Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah)

Sean Kaufman (Steven)

Rain Spencer (Taylor)

Isabella Briggs (Denise)

Jackie Chung (Laurel)

Colin Ferguson (John)

Tom Everett Scott (Adam)

Viewers did not get to see Susannah's letter to Belly so Rachel Blanchard may appear in flashback scenes too, if the contents of that letter are revealed in the film.

Belly and Conrad reunite in Paris in the final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Picture: Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty movie plot: What will happen?

Well, if you've watched the end of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, you'll probably already know where the movie might be heading...

After reuniting in Paris and rekindling their romance, Belly and Conrad finally make it official. In the final scenes, we see the couple driving back to the house in Cousins together before standing in the backyard where they grew up, hand in hand.

The TV series didn't show any of Belly and Conrad's family or friends finding out about their relationship – and we didn't see Jeremiah's reaction either. Elsewhere, Jere is now a chef and Taylor and Steven are moving to California.

Book fans also expressed their disappointment that the final episode didn't include all the details in the epilogue, including Belly and Conrad's wedding... but now that the movie is on the way, it looks like we'll get to see it on the big screen!

In a press release, Prime Video confirmed that the movie will "continue the final chapter of Belly’s journey."

