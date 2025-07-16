The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung reveals sweet gesture from Taylor Swift

Lola Tung had an adorable moment with Taylor Swift. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Lola Tung who plays Belly in Amazon Prime Video's TSIP has shared the very sweet moment she once shared with Taylor Swift.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has finally returned to our TV screens over on Amazon Prime Video and we all know it's more than likely we'll hear a Taylor Swift song or two pop up over the series.

In previous episodes of the show, that explores the love triangle of two brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher, and their family friend Isabelle 'Belly' Conklin, Swift fans have been delighted to hear her tunes to help tell the love story. And it seems Taylor herself is a big fan.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote the new TSITP season, Lola Tung, who plays Belly, revealed the sweet gesture the global pop star did for her and the cast.

Talking about going to Taylor's Era's tour, Lola said: "We were right by the stage, and she looked at us, and she kind of waved and was like, 'I love you guys'. I nearly passed out. It was great."

Lola Tung proves she's the ultimate Taylor Swift fan. Picture: Alamy

Lola said she shared the moment with the author of The Summer I Turned Pretty Jenny Han.

The 22-year-old actress added: "We were right by the stage when she played 'False God,' which was also on the show."

Lola has made no secret in the past of how much she's a Swiftie, admitting she used to fall asleep listening to her songs.

In an interview with People magazine, she said: "I've been a Taylor Swift fan for a really long time. I used to listen to Fearless, Speak Now and Red on my CD player when I was younger. When I would go to sleep, I would listen to them."

The Summer I Turned Pretty has finally returned for the third and final instalment of the teenage love drama series.

This season we can expect even more romance and heartbreak plus Belly's final decision on what brother she wants to be with.

True fans of the books and show should also prepare to be shocked as the author confessed the ending has been changed as she was keen to "try new things".

