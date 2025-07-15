The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung issues serious plea to fans ahead of season 3

15 July 2025, 14:11

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung issues serious plea to viewers ahead of season 3
The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung issues serious plea to viewers ahead of season 3.
"Please don't threaten to kill someone if something doesn't go your way."

Lola Tung, who plays our favourite indecisive queen Belly Conklin in The Summer I Turned Pretty, has issued a plea to fans ahead of the final season of the show as author Jenny Han confirms big changes are coming to the storyline.

In case you haven't heard, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is going to be different to the books. Key scenes have been changed, the ending has been changed and Belly's final decision might look at little different than what is written in the novels.

As a result, some fans are understandably going to feel some type of way about it. And now, Lola has urged viewers (and loyal readers) to avoid sending threats to the cast and crew if they don't like what happens.

Belly (Lola Tung)'s love triangle with Conrad and Jeremiah is at the centre of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3
Belly (Lola Tung)'s love triangle with Conrad and Jeremiah is at the centre of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Picture: Alamy

Speaking in a new interview with Teen Vogue, Lola addressed the passionate and vocal fanbase, acknowledging the strong feelings towards the love-triangle at the centre of the story.

"I think we see with a lot of these love-triangle stories, people want the leading girl to end up with someone," Lola said. "When people have an attachment to the characters, they want to see it come together at the end. I’m so grateful that they care so much, but people get a little scary about it."

"Please don't threaten to kill someone if something doesn't go your way — I promise you, it's not that serious," Lola then added. "Jenny [Han] is so smart and she cares so much about the story and making it the best story that it can be. It will be okay."

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 teaser trailer

Lola's plea comes after author Jenny Han revealed that the ending to the show will be different to the end of the book.

"I always knew how I wanted to end the books. But with the show, I went into it with an open mind," Jenny told Elite Daily. "I wanted to approach it with fresh eyes and just see what sort of magic happened on screen. I am somebody who is always changing things up.”

The official Summer I Turned Pretty social media accounts have also issued a zero tolerance bullying policy and have condemned any and all harassment of the cast and crew, as well as members of the fan community.

