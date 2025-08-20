The Summer I Turned Pretty's Jackie Chung responds to theory Laurel and Susannah were in love

20 August 2025, 16:48

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Jackie Chung responds to Laurel and Susannah romance theory
The Summer I Turned Pretty's Jackie Chung responds to Laurel and Susannah romance theory. Picture: Prime
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Some fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty think that Laurel and Susannah secretly dated each other.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Jackie Chung has addressed theories that Laurel and Susannah had a secret romance.

Anyone who has watched The Summer I Turned Pretty knows that Laurel's relationship with Susannah, or Beck as she calls her, is a central part of the show. After becoming friends at college, Laurel and Susannah began spending all of their summers at Cousins and, it's thanks to them, that Belly, Steven, Conrad and Jeremiah grew up together.

In both the books and series, it's made clear that Susannah and Beck love each other even more than they love their husbands and this has led some fans to speculate that their relationship was more than platonic. Was it though?

Were Laurel and Susannah in love in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer

Speaking to People about the theory that Laurel and Susannah had a secret romantic relationship, Jackie Chung said: "It never crossed my mind. I just think that it's rare to see this kind of love on screen where these women just wholly support each other and care about each other and have a decades-long friendship."

Explaining herself further, Jackie added: "And I think you can tell from Laurel that she keeps her world small, and the people in her life are very important to her, and Susannah is her person."

However, Jackie revealed that the theory has come up on set before. She added: "I do remember, I can't remember which season it was, but Rachel [Blanchard, who plays Susannah] said she had heard that. She said, 'People think that our characters are in a relationship,' and I just started laughing."

Jackie ended her comments by saying: "I can understand how people could interpret it that way, I guess. But yeah, no, I just always saw it as a really, really deep friendship."

In season 3, Laurel actually rekindles a romance with her ex husband John. Discussing the plot development, Jackie said: "I wasn't expecting it, but you can understand it. Laurel's lost her friend. He's a comfort. He is someone who understands her, who gets her."

What do you think? Were Laurel and Susannah romantically in love?

Read more The Summer I Turned Pretty news here:

WATCH: Conan Gray breaks down every song on Wishbone | Making The Album

Conan Gray Breaks Down Every Song On 'Wishbone' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Princess Andre gets 'flashbacks' to 'worst experience' of her life with mum Katie Price

Princess Andre opens up about 'worst experience' of her life with mum Katie Price

What Taylor Swift songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Every Taylor Swift song in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack

What are Taylor Swift's 'loml' lyrics about? The song is a huge The Summer I Turned Pretty easter egg

What are Taylor Swift's 'loml' lyrics about? How it applies to Belly and Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty
Love Island's Ben and Alima's romance 'confirmed' after dating rumours

Love Island's Ben and Alima's romance 'confirmed' after sparking dating rumours

Love Island

What is Taylor Swift's 'Robin' about? Here's what it means for Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty

What is Taylor Swift's 'Robin' about? Here's what it means for Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty
The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 7 release time

Here's what time The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7 comes out

Why did Love Island's Elma Pazar and Sammy Root split?

Why did Love Island's Elma and Sammy split?

Love Island

Real reason Love Island All Stars' Elma and Sammy split revealed in emotional The Only Way Is Essex scenes

Real reason Love Island's Elma and Sammy split revealed in emotional TOWIE scenes

Love Island

Does Jeremiah end up with Redbird in The Summer I Turned Pretty? The viral theory explained

Does Jeremiah end up with Redbird in The Summer I Turned Pretty? The viral theory explained
Love Island's Dejon reveals he's "in the process" of challenging 'Surviving Dejon' book

Exclusive: Love Island's Dejon reveals he's "in the process" of disputing 'Surviving Dejon' book

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits