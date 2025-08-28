Here's when the last episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty comes out

28 August 2025, 15:58 | Updated: 28 August 2025, 16:12

Was that the last episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Are there more episodes?
Was that the last episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Are there more episodes? Picture: Prime Video
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Is there more episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Was episode 8 the last one? Here's when the final three come out on Prime Video.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Surely that wasn't the last ever episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty, right?

Season 3 episode 8's ending left viewers (and readers of the OG novels) on a massive cliffhanger. Following Belly and Jeremiah's break up, Belly leaves for Paris and discovers Conrad at the airport but the episode ends just as she moves to approach him.

Do they speak? Does Belly change her mind and decide not to go over and speak to him? Do they go to Paris together? Thankfully, we'll find out next week as the final season has not finished yet.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 contains 11 episodes, which means there's still more to come. Here's when the final three episodes come out on Prime Video.

Was episode 8 the last episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

What happens to Belly and Conrad after The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 8?
What happens to Belly and Conrad after The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 8? Picture: Prime Video

Is there another episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Good news, there's actually three more episodes of season 3 still yet to be released!

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is much longer than season 1 and season 2, which were 7 and 8 episodes long respectively. There will be 11 episodes in total in season 3.

The extended episode run is likely because Jenny Han has not only changed the ending, but also seems to have expanded on the epilogue in the book.

The final three episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be released weekly. The release dates for those episodes are as follows:

  • Episode 9: 'TBC' – September 3rd
  • Episode 10: 'TBC' – September 10th
  • Episode 11: 'TBC' – September 17th

Jenny Han's We'll Always Have Summer novel ends pretty abruptly following the end of Belly and Jeremiah's relationship. The book then throws another time-jump into the mix where we speed-run through what Belly has been up to and how her relationships with Conrad and Jere end up. (No spoilers! – but you can read how the books end here.)

Episode 8 ends with Belly leaving for her solo Paris trip but it then throws in a plot twist as she sees Conrad at the airport and starts to approach him before the screen cuts to black. This doesn't happen in the books.

Episode 9 will explore completely brand new territory that is not included in the books in any detail.

What happens after Belly goes to Paris in The Summer I Turned Pretty?
What happens after Belly goes to Paris in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Picture: Prime Video

When does the last episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out?

The final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty, episode 11, will be released on Wednesday 17th September at 12 A.M. PT.

That's the exact same time as all the other episodes in season 3, so set your alarms for whenever it drops in your country. For viewers in the UK, the final means each new episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be released at 8 A.M. BST.

As for what will happen in the final episode? We'll have to wait and see whether or not Jenny Han has followed what ultimately happens in the books...

Read more about The Summer I Turned Pretty here:

WATCH: Tyla rates her iconic red carpet looks in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Tyla Rates Her Iconic Red Carpet Looks And Reveals All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

My Life with the Walter Boys season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

My Life with the Walter Boys season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

Love Island's Lauren Wood and Harrison Solomon after the villa

Exclusive: Love Island's Lauren gives update on Harrison relationship

Love Island

What does Jeremiah's letter from Susannah say in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

What does Jeremiah's letter from Susannah say in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

When and what day do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out?

When do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out? Release schedule revealed

What does Susannah's letter to Conrad say in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Read Conrad's full letter from Susannah in The Summer I Turned Pretty here

Who does Jackie end up with in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2? The ending explained

Who does Jackie end up with in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2? The ending explained

The Summer I Turned Pretty shocks fans with major Conrad plot twist that wasn't in the book

Does Conrad go to Paris in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's what happens in the book

What does Susannah's letter to Belly say in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Read Belly's full letter from Susannah in The Summer I Turned Pretty here

Here's what time My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 comes out

Here's what time My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 comes out

Shakira Khan pictured at the Love Island reunion party and Helena Ford pictured before.

Love Island's Shakira breaks silence on how Helena treated her in the villa

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits