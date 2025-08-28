Here's when the last episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty comes out

Was that the last episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Are there more episodes? Picture: Prime Video

By Katie Louise Smith

Is there more episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Was episode 8 the last one? Here's when the final three come out on Prime Video.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Surely that wasn't the last ever episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty, right?

Season 3 episode 8's ending left viewers (and readers of the OG novels) on a massive cliffhanger. Following Belly and Jeremiah's break up, Belly leaves for Paris and discovers Conrad at the airport but the episode ends just as she moves to approach him.

Do they speak? Does Belly change her mind and decide not to go over and speak to him? Do they go to Paris together? Thankfully, we'll find out next week as the final season has not finished yet.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 contains 11 episodes, which means there's still more to come. Here's when the final three episodes come out on Prime Video.

Was episode 8 the last episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

What happens to Belly and Conrad after The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 8? Picture: Prime Video

Is there another episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Good news, there's actually three more episodes of season 3 still yet to be released!

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is much longer than season 1 and season 2, which were 7 and 8 episodes long respectively. There will be 11 episodes in total in season 3.

The extended episode run is likely because Jenny Han has not only changed the ending, but also seems to have expanded on the epilogue in the book.

The final three episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be released weekly. The release dates for those episodes are as follows:

Episode 9: 'TBC' – September 3rd

Episode 10: 'TBC' – September 10th

Episode 11: 'TBC' – September 17th

Jenny Han's We'll Always Have Summer novel ends pretty abruptly following the end of Belly and Jeremiah's relationship. The book then throws another time-jump into the mix where we speed-run through what Belly has been up to and how her relationships with Conrad and Jere end up. (No spoilers! – but you can read how the books end here.)

Episode 8 ends with Belly leaving for her solo Paris trip but it then throws in a plot twist as she sees Conrad at the airport and starts to approach him before the screen cuts to black. This doesn't happen in the books.

Episode 9 will explore completely brand new territory that is not included in the books in any detail.

What happens after Belly goes to Paris in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Picture: Prime Video

When does the last episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out?

The final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty, episode 11, will be released on Wednesday 17th September at 12 A.M. PT.

That's the exact same time as all the other episodes in season 3, so set your alarms for whenever it drops in your country. For viewers in the UK, the final means each new episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be released at 8 A.M. BST.

As for what will happen in the final episode? We'll have to wait and see whether or not Jenny Han has followed what ultimately happens in the books...

Read more about The Summer I Turned Pretty here:

Tyla Rates Her Iconic Red Carpet Looks And Reveals All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.