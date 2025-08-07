The Summer I Turned Pretty fans outraged after realising who Kayleigh actually is

Who is Kayleigh in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Kayleigh has officially entered the chat in The Summer I Turned Pretty and fans are losing it after realising who she is.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has introduced fans to multiple new characters and episode 4 marks the debut appearance of Kayleigh on screen. In the episode, Jeremiah interns for his dad, Adam, and Kayleigh (Emma Ishta) is Adam's secretary. In a brief off-hand comment, Kayleigh says: "Jeremiah, you look so handsome in your suit."

Now, Kayleigh has taken on an even bigger role in episode 5 and it's wild when you remember who she actually is.

At the end of episode 5, Jeremiah impresses Adam so much at work that Adam offers to pay for Belly and Jeremiah's wedding on the condition that they have it at the country club and he can invite some people from his work. At first, Belly is hesitant but agrees when Jeremiah says he was happy that his dad was making an effort with him.

Belly then says: "When I think about it, it's the kind of wedding that your mom would have wanted." And this is where Kayleigh comes in. Jeremiah says: "And my dad says his secretary Kayleigh will help with the planning. She lives for that kind of stuff." Belly briefly avoids Jeremiah's gaze and then they dance together.

Now, back in season 2, there is a scene where Conrad tells Belly about Kayleigh. Over the phone, Conrad says: "Did you know my dad cheated? The first time my mom was sick, he had an affair with his secretary, Kayleigh."

In other words, Jeremiah is suggesting that his dad's mistress should plan their wedding and it's possible that Belly remembered in that moment. Given Belly's relationship with Susannah, she will likely feel conflicted over Kayleigh planning her wedding to Jeremiah and it may spark drama later down the line.

Reacting, one fan said: "I KNEW IT I THOUGHT SHE KNEW SHE REACTED THAT WAY BECAUSE IT WAS KAYLEIGH LORDDDDD."

Another wrote: "when conrad finds out kayleigh is helping plan the wedding ooooh that is not going to go well."

I KNEW IT I THOUGHT SHE KNEW SHE REACTED THAT WAY BECAUSE IT WAS KAYLEIGH LORDDDDD pic.twitter.com/52qFJLfE6U — luna TSITP S3 SPOILERS (@film0igy) August 6, 2025

when conrad finds out kayleigh is helping plan the wedding ooooh that is not going to go well — elise ∞ tsitp spoilers (@aspharrygus) August 6, 2025

They're really gonna have Kayleigh plan the wedding, you know the woman Adam cheated on Susannah with #TheSummerITurnedPretty — Becky 🌸 (@rubybeaufort_) August 6, 2025

“Thanks Kayleigh” AS IN ADAMS SECRETARY HE CHEATED WITH?? pic.twitter.com/de01r25Ago — Britt (Conrad’s Version) 🍑TSITP spoilers🌊 (@BrittssPOV) July 30, 2025

As it stands, it's currently unclear if Jeremiah knows that Kayleigh cheated with Adam. If so, it's unclear if Belly will tell him or not.

What do you think? Did you realise who Kayleigh is? Does Jeremiah know?

