Does Jeremiah end up with Redbird in The Summer I Turned Pretty? The viral theory explained

19 August 2025, 15:05

Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Here's why fans are convinced that Jeremiah will date Redbird in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans are split. Some are Team Conrad, some are Team Jeremiah...but what about Team Redbird?

Ever since the first The Summer I Turned Pretty book came out in 2009, fans have wanted to know who Belly ends up with. Of course, if you've read the final Jenny Han novel, you'll know the answer. However, the show's already made multiple changes to the book and Jenny has teased that the ending will be different to what fans expect.

As a result, fans have come up with theories as to how the show could stray from the books. One viral theory argues that Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) will end up with his frat brother Redbird (Tanner Zagarino) and now fans are convinced that it's going to happen.

WARNING: The Summer I Turned Pretty book spoilers below

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer

As it stands, Redbird is yet to play a huge role in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. However, he is introduced as Jeremiah's best friend in his fraternity. When Belly breaks up with Jeremiah after she finds out that he cheated with Lacie, Jeremiah turns to Redbird for advice and fans think this scene alludes to them dating in the future.

In a viral TikTok, one fan shared the scene and wrote: "Did you spot this?? I did not see this one coming (my jaw was on the floor!) but I'm pretty sure that Redbird has feelings for Jeremiah. I suspect that the writers are lining up a friends-to-lovers type subplot for them."

Is Redbird gay in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

In the scene, we learn that Redbird is queer because he references a breakup with an ex called Sean. Not only that but he seems to tense up and get emotional when Jeremiah speaks about Belly. He then begrudgingly advises Jeremiah to fight for Belly because he sees how much he loves her.

In the comments, a fan said: "Yeah, I feel like there was no other reason to casually drop his sexuality in this same scene." Another viewer argued: "Maybe he is Jeremiah's endgame?"

Is Jeremiah bisexual in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Jeremiah is, of course, bisexual, so a Redbird romance is possible. In season 1, Jeremiah had a male love interest. Meanwhile, he took someone called Blake to prom in season 2.

Is Jeremiah bisexual in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Picture: Prime

Who does Jeremiah end up with in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

If you've read the books, you'll know that Belly and Jeremiah never get married. Before the wedding, Conrad finds out that Jeremiah cheated on Belly from Redbird. Conrad then confesses his love to Belly and, while Belly plans to go on with the wedding, Jeremiah ultimately decides that he can't marry Belly when she still loves Conrad.

Belly then goes to study abroad and reconnects with Conrad via letters. The book ends with Belly and Conrad getting married and Jeremiah shows up with a mystery date. Now, fans are convinced that the mystery date is Redbird.

It's also possible that Redbird reveals that Jeremiah cheated because he wants Jeremiah to be with him instead.

One fan tweeted: "Redbird is in love with Jeremiah, yes? He’s Jere’s date to Belly and Conrad’s wedding, right?"

Another said: "we know jeremiah is bi and redbird has been with guys before."

As it stands, Jenny Han is yet to address the theory but we'll likely find out more in the coming episodes.

What do you think? Are you Team Jedbird?

