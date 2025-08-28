What does Jeremiah's letter from Susannah say in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

What does Jeremiah's letter from Susannah say in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Picture: Prime

By Sam Prance

Here's why Jeremiah got Conrad's letter from Susannah on his wedding day in The Summer I Turned Pretty.

If you've watched The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7, you will have seen that Jeremiah accidentally gets Conrad's letter from Susannah. What did Jeremiah's letter say though? And how did the letters even get mixed up?

Despite passing away after The Summer I Turned Pretty season 1, Susannah has continued to play an integral role in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Not only does she often appear in flashbacks but the characters continue to bring up how much they miss her. In season 3, Susannah's absence is notable as Belly and Jeremiah prepare to marry.

In The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7, we find out that Susannah has written letters for Belly, Jeremiah and Conrad to open on their respective wedding days. However, when Jeremiah opens his, he discovers that it's Conrad's letter. Not only that but Susannah references Conrad being in love with Belly in the letter.

If you're wondering what Susannah actually wrote for Jeremiah, scroll down to see what we discover in the books.

WARNING: The Summer I Turned Pretty book spoilers below

As Jeremiah doesn't end up marrying Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty, we never see him open his actual letter on the day of their cancelled wedding. Not only that but Jeremiah never gets married within the books so we don't see him open his letter and, as it stands, author Jenny Han, has never revealed what Susannah wrote for him.

Whether or not that changes in the series is yet to be seen. In the books, Conrad sends Belly love letters while she's abroad and the pair get back together. The novel then flashes forward to Belly reading her letter from Susannah on her wedding day to Conrad. The pair get married and Jeremiah attends with a mystery date.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if Jenny ever reveals what Jeremiah's letter said.

Why did Jeremiah get Conrad's letter in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Picture: Prime

Why did Jeremiah get Conrad's letter in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

For anyone wondering how Jeremiah ended up with Conrad's letter on his wedding day, we've actually already been shown how it happened. In the season 2 finale, there's a scene where Susannah writes the letters while sick and Laurel accidentally knocks them off her lap. Susannah then puts them in the wrong envelopes by mistake.

In other words, the mix up wasn't intentional and Conrad and Laurel had nothing to do with it! It was a twist of fate!

