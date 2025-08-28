What does Jeremiah's letter from Susannah say in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

28 August 2025, 16:11

What does Jeremiah's letter from Susannah say in The Summer I Turned Pretty?
What does Jeremiah's letter from Susannah say in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Picture: Prime
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Here's why Jeremiah got Conrad's letter from Susannah on his wedding day in The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you've watched The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7, you will have seen that Jeremiah accidentally gets Conrad's letter from Susannah. What did Jeremiah's letter say though? And how did the letters even get mixed up?

Despite passing away after The Summer I Turned Pretty season 1, Susannah has continued to play an integral role in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Not only does she often appear in flashbacks but the characters continue to bring up how much they miss her. In season 3, Susannah's absence is notable as Belly and Jeremiah prepare to marry.

In The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7, we find out that Susannah has written letters for Belly, Jeremiah and Conrad to open on their respective wedding days. However, when Jeremiah opens his, he discovers that it's Conrad's letter. Not only that but Susannah references Conrad being in love with Belly in the letter.

If you're wondering what Susannah actually wrote for Jeremiah, scroll down to see what we discover in the books.

WARNING: The Summer I Turned Pretty book spoilers below

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer

As Jeremiah doesn't end up marrying Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty, we never see him open his actual letter on the day of their cancelled wedding. Not only that but Jeremiah never gets married within the books so we don't see him open his letter and, as it stands, author Jenny Han, has never revealed what Susannah wrote for him.

Whether or not that changes in the series is yet to be seen. In the books, Conrad sends Belly love letters while she's abroad and the pair get back together. The novel then flashes forward to Belly reading her letter from Susannah on her wedding day to Conrad. The pair get married and Jeremiah attends with a mystery date.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if Jenny ever reveals what Jeremiah's letter said.

Why did Jeremiah get Conrad's letter in The Summer I Turned Pretty?
Why did Jeremiah get Conrad's letter in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Picture: Prime

Why did Jeremiah get Conrad's letter in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

For anyone wondering how Jeremiah ended up with Conrad's letter on his wedding day, we've actually already been shown how it happened. In the season 2 finale, there's a scene where Susannah writes the letters while sick and Laurel accidentally knocks them off her lap. Susannah then puts them in the wrong envelopes by mistake.

In other words, the mix up wasn't intentional and Conrad and Laurel had nothing to do with it! It was a twist of fate!

Read more about The Summer I Turned Pretty here:

WATCH: Tyla rates her iconic red carpet looks in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Tyla Rates Her Iconic Red Carpet Looks And Reveals All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

My Life with the Walter Boys season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

My Life with the Walter Boys season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

Love Island's Lauren Wood and Harrison Solomon after the villa

Exclusive: Love Island's Lauren gives update on Harrison relationship

Love Island

Was that the last episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Are there more episodes?

Here's when the last episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty comes out

When and what day do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out?

When do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out? Release schedule revealed

What does Susannah's letter to Conrad say in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Read Conrad's full letter from Susannah in The Summer I Turned Pretty here

Who does Jackie end up with in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2? The ending explained

Who does Jackie end up with in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2? The ending explained

The Summer I Turned Pretty shocks fans with major Conrad plot twist that wasn't in the book

Does Conrad go to Paris in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's what happens in the book

What does Susannah's letter to Belly say in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Read Belly's full letter from Susannah in The Summer I Turned Pretty here

Here's what time My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 comes out

Here's what time My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 comes out

Shakira Khan pictured at the Love Island reunion party and Helena Ford pictured before.

Love Island's Shakira breaks silence on how Helena treated her in the villa

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits