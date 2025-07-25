The Summer I Turned Pretty's Gavin Casalegno hints Jeremiah's ending might be different

25 July 2025

Jeremiah's ending in The Summer I Turned Pretty might have changed
Jeremiah's ending in The Summer I Turned Pretty might have changed. Picture: Prime Video
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

What happens to Jeremiah at the end of the third book? Jenny Han and actor Gavin are hinting that things could be very different in the TV show's ending.

Waaait, a minute... is Jeremiah Fisher getting a different ending in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Based on comments from Gavin Casalegno and author Jenny Han, it seems like things might work out differently in the TV series.

As you'll probably know by now, the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty will not be exactly the same as the third book, We'll Always Have Summer.

Jenny has been constantly teasing 'major' changes and has already confirmed that the ending will be different but, of course, she hasn't spilled any of the details.

As a result, fans are now looking into the actors' comments to see if they've given away any hints about who Belly ends up with and now they think Gavin appears to have teased a big change for Jeremiah.

Author Jenny Han has hinted that Jeremiah&squot;s ending may be more substantial as she discusses writing his "arc"
Author Jenny Han has hinted that Jeremiah's ending may be more substantial as she discusses writing his "arc". Picture: Prime Video

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Gavin and Jenny sat down to discuss how Jeremiah's story will end.

"It was fun, especially on my side of things, seeing how much the character grew throughout the season and how you could really see the maturity in the decisions towards the end of the series," Gavin said. "So the final scenes were kind of a nice, happy button for Jeremiah — at least, I hope that people watching feel that way."

While it sounds like things might not be too different to the book in terms of what happens, it certainly sounds like there's much more of a substantial ending for Jeremiah.

Jenny also hinted that Jeremiah's storyline has a little bit of an upgrade as she shared: "Some of my favourite stuff was writing that arc."

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for the ending of We'll Always Have Summer!

Does Belly end up with Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?
Does Belly end up with Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Picture: Alamy

What happens to Jeremiah in the third book?

In the book, Belly and Jeremiah break up on the day of their wedding following a huge confrontation between Jere and Conrad, in which he confesses his true feelings for Belly. Jere then confronts Belly about her feelings and they ultimately decide to call off the wedding.

The book's epilogue then jumps ahead to find Belly studying abroad, before it's revealed that she has reconnected with Conrad by writing letters to each other. The fall in love again, and it's later revealed that they're now getting married.

Despite saying he would never see his brother ever again, Jeremiah attends their wedding with an unnamed date, acknowledging Belly warmly. However, we don't find out how Jere and Conrad reconciled or how Jere and Belly came to be on good terms after their break up.

Based on Gavin and Jenny's comments, it seems like Jeremiah's ending will be fleshed out a lot more than it is in the books. But the jury is still out on whether Belly will end up with either Jeremiah or Conrad in the TV show... we'll have to wait and see!

