Is Jeremiah bisexual in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's what Gavin Casalegno has said.

By Sam Prance

The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han decided to change Jeremiah's sexuality from the books in the show.

Gavin Casalegno has opened up about Jeremiah's sexuality in The Summer I Turned Pretty and why it's so important.

Ever since The Summer I Turned Pretty debuted on Prime, fans have been obsessed with Gavin Casalegno's portrayal of Jeremiah. In season 1, we learn that Jeremiah pines after Belly, while Belly is in love with his brother Conrad. That all changes in season 2 though and season 3 follows Belly as she prepares to marry Jeremiah.

If you've read the The Summer I Turned Pretty books, you will know that Jeremiah is straight in the original trilogy of novels. However, author and showrunner Jenny Han changed his sexuality for the show and now there are theories that Jeremiah might end up with his fraternity brother, Redbird, at the end of the show.

How does Jeremiah identify though? Here's what Jenny Han and Gavin have both said about Jeremiah's sexuality.

Is Jeremiah bisexual in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

As mentioned, Jeremiah is straight in the books. He only has eyes for girls and Belly in particular. However, the series makes clear from the start that Jeremiah is queer. While working as a lifeguard at the country club, Jeremiah shows Steven his past hookups and, in doing so, points to an array of girls and boys who he's had flings with.

Not only that but Jeremiah has a gay kiss with a guy on the show. At Belly's birthday party in episode 3, he flirts with a boy named Luke. Luke accuses Jeremiah of being a "queer-baiter". Jeremiah laughs and says: "No, Luke, I'm just equal opportunity." The pair then share a kiss. Later it becomes clear that Jeremiah loves Belly.

We also find out in season 2 that Jeremiah took someone called Blake to prom and, in season 3, we discover that Blake is a guy. Not only that but Jeremiah includes Blake as one of his groomsmen for his wedding to Belly.

Discussing Jeremiah's sexuality with TV Line, Jenny said: "I think perhaps if I was writing the novel today, I may have made that choice because I think that he's always been a character, to me, that is really at ease with himself, really comfortable in his own skin, and open-minded, and open to exploration."

As for how Jeremiah actually identifies, Jenny said: "I would say sexually fluid. He is a young person who’s figuring out where he falls in all that and hasn’t experienced a lot of love yet. It’s still kind of early on in that journey."

As for Gavin, he told Seventeen: "That's where I think Jenny did a beautiful job with her writing...It wasn't everything — it was just a nice little treat on the side and I think it really just goes to show how amazing Jenny is with updating her work and bringing it into today's world, because it's so different now."

He continued to say: "I was so honoured to be a part of that change, and that direction of where we were taking it, and that diversity. I think it's so important to have that. I think it's so special. Jeremiah is always, he's figuring out, more and more, who he is and that's just a part of him. It's a beautiful process."

