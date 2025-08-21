Is Jeremiah bisexual in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's what Gavin Casalegno has said

21 August 2025, 16:37 | Updated: 21 August 2025, 17:11

Is Jeremiah bisexual in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's what Gavin Casalegno has said
Is Jeremiah bisexual in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's what Gavin Casalegno has said. Picture: Prime Video
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han decided to change Jeremiah's sexuality from the books in the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gavin Casalegno has opened up about Jeremiah's sexuality in The Summer I Turned Pretty and why it's so important.

Ever since The Summer I Turned Pretty debuted on Prime, fans have been obsessed with Gavin Casalegno's portrayal of Jeremiah. In season 1, we learn that Jeremiah pines after Belly, while Belly is in love with his brother Conrad. That all changes in season 2 though and season 3 follows Belly as she prepares to marry Jeremiah.

If you've read the The Summer I Turned Pretty books, you will know that Jeremiah is straight in the original trilogy of novels. However, author and showrunner Jenny Han changed his sexuality for the show and now there are theories that Jeremiah might end up with his fraternity brother, Redbird, at the end of the show.

How does Jeremiah identify though? Here's what Jenny Han and Gavin have both said about Jeremiah's sexuality.

Is Jeremiah bisexual in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Gavin Casalegno updates fans on his life

As mentioned, Jeremiah is straight in the books. He only has eyes for girls and Belly in particular. However, the series makes clear from the start that Jeremiah is queer. While working as a lifeguard at the country club, Jeremiah shows Steven his past hookups and, in doing so, points to an array of girls and boys who he's had flings with.

Not only that but Jeremiah has a gay kiss with a guy on the show. At Belly's birthday party in episode 3, he flirts with a boy named Luke. Luke accuses Jeremiah of being a "queer-baiter". Jeremiah laughs and says: "No, Luke, I'm just equal opportunity." The pair then share a kiss. Later it becomes clear that Jeremiah loves Belly.

We also find out in season 2 that Jeremiah took someone called Blake to prom and, in season 3, we discover that Blake is a guy. Not only that but Jeremiah includes Blake as one of his groomsmen for his wedding to Belly.

Is Jeremiah bisexual in The Summer I Turned Pretty?
Is Jeremiah bisexual in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Picture: Prime Video

Discussing Jeremiah's sexuality with TV Line, Jenny said: "I think perhaps if I was writing the novel today, I may have made that choice because I think that he's always been a character, to me, that is really at ease with himself, really comfortable in his own skin, and open-minded, and open to exploration."

As for how Jeremiah actually identifies, Jenny said: "I would say sexually fluid. He is a young person who’s figuring out where he falls in all that and hasn’t experienced a lot of love yet. It’s still kind of early on in that journey."

As for Gavin, he told Seventeen: "That's where I think Jenny did a beautiful job with her writing...It wasn't everything — it was just a nice little treat on the side and I think it really just goes to show how amazing Jenny is with updating her work and bringing it into today's world, because it's so different now."

He continued to say: "I was so honoured to be a part of that change, and that direction of where we were taking it, and that diversity. I think it's so important to have that. I think it's so special. Jeremiah is always, he's figuring out, more and more, who he is and that's just a part of him. It's a beautiful process."

Read more The Summer I Turned Pretty news here:

WATCH: Conan Gray breaks down every song on Wishbone | Making The Album

Conan Gray Breaks Down Every Song On 'Wishbone' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans spot major filming error in Belly and Conrad scene

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans spot major filming error in Belly and Conrad scene

Shakira Khan promo image and pictured in the villa.

Love Island's Shakira reveals heartbreaking doubts she experienced before joining the show

Love Island

Megan and Conor pictured together outside the villa.

Are Love Island's Megan and Conor still together?

Love Island

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans divided over drastic beach scene changes from the book

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans divided over drastic changes to iconic beach scene

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Jackie Chung responds to Laurel and Susannah romance theory

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Jackie Chung responds to theory Laurel and Susannah were in love
Princess Andre gets 'flashbacks' to 'worst experience' of her life with mum Katie Price

Princess Andre opens up about 'worst experience' of her life with mum Katie Price

What Taylor Swift songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Every Taylor Swift song in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack

What are Taylor Swift's 'loml' lyrics about? The song is a huge The Summer I Turned Pretty easter egg

What are Taylor Swift's 'loml' lyrics about? How it applies to Belly and Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty
Love Island's Ben and Alima's romance 'confirmed' after dating rumours

Love Island's Ben and Alima's romance 'confirmed' after sparking dating rumours

Love Island

What is Taylor Swift's 'Robin' about? Here's what it means for Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty

What is Taylor Swift's 'Robin' about? Here's what it means for Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits