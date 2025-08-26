The Summer I Turned Pretty theory reveals shocking truth behind Jeremiah cheating on Belly

26 August 2025

The Summer I Turned Pretty theory reveals shocking truth behind Jeremiah cheating on Belly
The Summer I Turned Pretty theory reveals shocking truth behind Jeremiah cheating on Belly. Picture: Prime
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Was Jeremiah drunk when he cheated with Lacie? Here's why The Summer I Turned Pretty are convinced he's lying.

A viral The Summer I Turned Pretty theory claims Jeremiah wasn't drunk when he cheated and it's pretty convincing.

In The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, we learn that Jeremiah slept with Lacie twice and kept it a secret from Belly. Jeremiah tells Belly that it happened when they were "on a break" and calls it a "mistake". He later says that he was "really sad" and "drunk" and that Lacie was "just there". Belly eventually forgives him and the pair get engaged.

Now, The Summer I Turned Pretty fans have found evidence in episode 7 that suggests that Jeremiah has been lying about the extent of his antics. So what is the truth? Scroll down to see the full Jeremiah theory and what fans think.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer

Taking to TikTok, a fan argued that Jeremiah wasn't drunk when he cheated on Lacie because he's such a lightweight. Putting forward their evidence, they said: "In the latest episode, we see Jeremiah puke at the bar. Later, Redbird says he's about to puke for the third time. Then at the beach, Conrad says Jeremiah still can't handle his liquor."

The fan suggests that Jeremiah likely would have thrown up and wouldn't have been in a state to have sex with Lacie if he was drunk: "He wouldn't have been able to hook up with Lacie TWICE unless he was sober or at lease aware of what he was doing (not to mention he literally locked his friends out of the room)".

In other words, Jeremiah potentially lied about being drunk to downplay how conscious he was when he cheated on Belly. In the comments, a fan said: "my stomach completely twisted when redbird said jeremiah locked the door. he cheated intentionally. he knew exactly what he was doing."

Another added: "He showed literally almost zero regret at the bar when he was talking about it."

Someone also claimed that Jeremiah cheated because he knew about Belly spending Christmas with Conrad and wanted to get revenge.

Others are even arguing that he slept with Lacie once and Redbird the other time.

As it stands, creator Jenny Han and the cast are yet to address the theory.

What do you think? Did Jeremiah cheat intentionally?

