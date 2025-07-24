Is Belly pregnant in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's what happens in the books

24 July 2025, 16:00

Is Belly pregnant in The Summer I Turned Pretty?
Is Belly pregnant in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Picture: Prime Video
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

After announcing her sudden engagement to Jeremiah, everyone assumes that Belly is pregnant – but is she actually?

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans who are fresh to the TV series and haven't read the books have been theorising all kinds of things on TikTok.

Reading into author Jenny Han's teases and hints about the changes that are coming to the show and how the ending will be different to the book, some viewers are now asking if Belly actually is pregnant.

In episode 3, as the news of Belly and Jeremiah's engagement and August wedding intentions are revealed, several characters immediately question whether or not Belly is pregnant because of how fast her and Jere are moving.

As a result, TV viewers are now searching for answers. Does Belly actually get pregnant in the books? What happens? Here's the storyline and all the speculation explained.

Belly and Jeremiah are now engaged in The Summer I Turned Pretty
Belly and Jeremiah are now engaged in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Picture: Prime Video

Does Belly get pregnant in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Following her quick engagement to Jeremiah, multiple people assume that Belly is pregnant as they question why the young couple want to rush into marriage so young and so soon.

In the book, 'We'll Always Have Summer', Belly's mother Laurel immediately asks if Belly is pregnant when the news is broken.

The same thing happens in the show, too. When Belly and Jeremiah tell her mum Laurel, his dad Adam, Stephen and Conrad that they're engaged, they immediately react negatively. Both Adam and Laurel suspect she's pregnant before Laurel starts lecturing Belly about protection. Taylor also asks her if she's pregnant too.

But no, Belly is not pregnant in the show, and she doesn't get pregnant in the third book either. In fact, Belly doesn't have sex with Jeremiah in the book at all despite their two year relationship.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 teaser trailer

While author Jenny Han has revealed that there will be changes from the book to the TV show, a Belly pregnancy will probably not be one of them.

And as for Belly throwing up at the frat party? That wasn't a sneaky hidden pregnancy clue as some have suggested... she was literally just drunk and literally sickened at Jeremiah's cheating!

