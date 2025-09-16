How long is the final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Runtime explained

How long is the final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Picture: Prime Video

By Katie Louise Smith

Will The Summer I Turned Pretty's final episode be longer than the others? Here's what we know about episode 11's runtime.

The final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty is officially upon us but with so much still to get through with Belly and Conrad's love story, how long will the last ever episode actually be?

Season 3 episode 11 is set to air tomorrow (Sept 17) and, based on what happened at the end of last week's episode, we're about to finally see Belly and Conrad reunite in Paris.

However, fans are now concerned that, with only one episode left, they won't actually see much of Conrad and Belly together if the episode is only one hour long.

Prime Video has not yet confirmed the runtime of the final episode but here's what fans can expect based on what's been released so far – and what Jenny Han has teased.

How long is the finale episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Will Belly stay in Paris or return to Cousins with Conrad? Picture: Prime Video

There's currently no information about how long The Summer I Turned Pretty's final episode is as all details about episode 11 are being kept under wraps – including the episode title!

Viewers likely won't know the exact runtime until the episode drops at midnight PT/3am ET.

All episodes so far have been between 57 and 71 minutes long – episode 10 is the longest at 1 hour and 11 minutes.

Jenny Han may have also hinted that the final episode may be a longer one. She told Entertainment Weekly that she kept "adding more and more to the last scripts the longer I was in Paris," because she kept "thinking of more that needed to be included."

We'll update this article as soon as we have more information on how long the episode is.

Does Conrad reunite with Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty finale? Picture: Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty's final episode will see Conrad arrive in Paris, where Belly has been living following the breakdown of her engagement to Jeremiah.

She's started a new life in the French capital, and a new romance with Benito, but she's recently reconnected with Conrad following a string of handwritten letters that he sent to her.

Episode 10 ended with Conrad on the plane to Paris as Belly was about to chop off her hair for a fresh start. The last ever episode is set to explore Belly and Conrad's relationship before finally revealing whether or not the two end up together.

Jenny Han has already teased that the ending will be different from the book, so fans are waiting to see how Belly and Conrad's story ends on the TV show. For those that want book spoilers, you can find out what happens here.

