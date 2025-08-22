The Summer I Turned Pretty's Gavin Casalegno calls out fans for "bullying" him over Jeremiah hate

22 August 2025, 13:02

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Gavin Casalegno calls out fans for "bullying" him over Jeremiah hate
The Summer I Turned Pretty's Gavin Casalegno calls out fans for "bullying" him over Jeremiah hate. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage, Prime
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Gavin Casalegno has quit using Instagram because of the incessant hate comments.

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Gavin Casalegno has opened up about fans hating Jeremiah and being "bullied" over it.

Before The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 started airing, there was a pretty even split between Team Jeremiah and Team Conrad among viewers. Fans were divided over who they wanted Belly to end up with. However, fast forward to now and, thanks to Jeremiah "cheating" on Belly, and his other antics, Jeremiah has lost many of his supporters.

In fact, the Jeremiah hate has become so intense that it's led to actor Gavin Casalegno being heavily trolled online. Now, Gavin has spoken out about the hate he's experienced and why he's decided to stay off of social media.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer

Discussing the hate and how he copes with it, Gavin told The New York Times: "They tend to dislike [Jeremiah], yes. I don’t check Instagram anymore, so I really haven’t seen that much hate. The only thing that I see is my sister sending me the memes that are really funny."

However, he then added: "I think it’s important to also understand and realise that this is a fictional story — and it’s also not me. I don’t think there’s a single human being in the world who can carry the emotional negativity to the degree that stuff like this happens."

Gavin continued: "And I think that’s why Amazon did a good job of stepping in and being like, ‘Hey, no bullying.’ Though, not really going so well."

Before the show returned (Jul 14), the official The Summer I Turned Pretty social accounts shared a "PSA" discouraging any bullying.

Gavin isn't the only cast member to speak out against hate. Talking with Teen Vogue, Lola Tung, who plays Belly, said: "I think we see with a lot of these love-triangle stories, people want the leading girl to end up with someone. When people have an attachment to the characters, they want to see it come together at the end."

She went on to say: "I’m so grateful that they care so much, but people get a little scary about it. Please don't threaten to kill someone if something doesn't go your way — I promise you, it's not that serious."

