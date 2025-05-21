Summer I Turned Pretty enters streaming charts ahead of season 3

21 May 2025, 16:04

The Summer I Turned Pretty soon returns for season 3
The Summer I Turned Pretty soon returns for season 3. Picture: Prime Video

By Zoe Adams

Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah are back on our TV screens for the third and final instalment this summer but fans are already getting excited for the new season ahead.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Summer I Turned Pretty is the TV show we've all been obsessed with every summer and this 2025, we'll be getting our final ever season of the romantic teenage comedy.

With a July release date confirmed for season 3, Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) will be bringing the last chapter of their emotional love triangle with Belly having to make her final decision on which brother she truly loves.

With the anticipation and wait proving too much for some, fans of the hit series are already getting prepared for the final dose as they re-watch seasons one and two.

In fact, there are so many excited followers of The Summer I Turned Pretty that the two previous seasons have gone straight back into the streaming charts on Amazon's Prime Video.

Belly's love triangle continues in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3
Belly's love triangle continues in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Picture: Prime Video

Finding a comfortable place in the top three of the most-watched shows in the UK, everyone is catching up on the previous storylines as they pick their official team (Jellyfish or Conrad) heading into the final episodes.

Clarkson's Farm and Last One Laughing are taking up the number one and two spot on Prime Video's charts with The Summer I Turned Pretty beating off competition from the likes of popular TV shows, The Handmaid's Tale and the Cruel Intentions remake.

Season 3 will hit the streaming platform officially on July 16th and is the final of author Jenny Han's trilogy book series.

Based on the novel, We'll Always Have Summer, it will follow the aftermath of Belly's decision to be with Jeremiah. The show will pick up the storyline two years later, as does the book, showing the couple approaching adulthood and having to make some big decisions over their future.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 - Official Teaser | Prime Video

The synopsis for TSITP season 3 reads: "Belly has only ever been in love with two boys, both with the last name Fisher. And after being with Jeremiah for the last two years, she’s almost positive he is her soul mate. Almost.

"While Conrad has not gotten over the mistake of letting Belly go, Jeremiah has always known that Belly is the girl for him. So when Belly and Jeremiah decide to make things forever, Conrad realizes that it’s now or never—tell Belly he loves her, or lose her for good. Belly will have to confront her feelings for Jeremiah and Conrad and face the inevitable: She will have to break one of their hearts.”

Author Jenny has also revealed the final season is not exactly like the book as she hopes to keep loyal fans entertained with the series as much as those who have only watched the story.

The countdown for the final season is officially ON.

