All the changes The Summer I Turned Pretty ending makes from the books

17 September 2025, 17:33

All the changes The Summer I Turned Pretty ending makes from the books
All the changes The Summer I Turned Pretty ending makes from the books. Picture: Prime
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

How does The Summer I Turned Pretty end? The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 finale removes the book's iconic final scene and fans are outraged.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty is officially here and the ending is completely different to the books.

Ever since The Summer I Turned Pretty debuted, fans have been excited to see how the show would adapt the book's iconic ending. However, ahead of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 finale, author Jenny Han told Entertainment Weekly that there would be some changes in the final episode: "There is so much that is going to surprise fans".

Now, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 11 has officially aired and we know who Belly ends up with out of Conrad, Jeremiah and Benito. However, viewers are divided because the book's iconic final scene is nowhere to be scene. So how does The Summer I Turned Pretty end? And how did the books end? Scroll down to find out.

Watch Belly in Paris in the final The Summer I Turned Pretty trailer

Who does Belly end up with in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

In The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 finale, 'At Last', Conrad surprises Belly by showing up at her door only to find her with Benito. Belly then takes Conrad around Paris and invites him to her birthday dinner. We learn that she ended things with Benito after she decided not to go to Mexico with him and Belly and Conrad flirt.

After the dinner, Conrad walks Belly home and the pair eventually kiss and have sex at Belly's apartment. Afterwards Conrad wants to stay but Belly explains that she's scared Conrad only loves her because Susannah wanted him to. Conrad insists he loves her but Belly makes him go to his conference in Brussels.

However, shortly after Conrad leaves, Belly decides she's being silly and chases after him. She tracks him down on his train to Brussels, confesses she loves him and then we flash forward to seeing Belly and Conrad back together and travelling to the Cousins house as a couple.

Elsewhere, Steven and Taylor work through their issues and Jeremiah and Denise strike up a new romance while Jeremiah makes waves in his cooking career.

Nevertheless, the show omits a major moment from the books and fans are confused.

How does The Summer I Turned Pretty end?
How does The Summer I Turned Pretty end? Picture: Prime

How do The Summer I Turned Pretty books end?

In the books, there's a flash-forward to Belly's wedding day where she reads her letter from Susannah. We learn that Belly is only 23 and fell back in love with Conrad after getting letters from him while she was abroad. Conrad didn't meet her in Europe but they reunited at her college graduation and got back together shortly afterwards.

Describes her wedding day, Belly explains that Laurel picked her dress. She also reveals that it rained so much that she and Conrad decided to go to the beach and swim in their wet clothes before going to their reception.

Belly's final words are: This our start. This is the moment it becomes real. We are married. We are infinite. Me and Conrad. The first boy I ever slow danced with, ever cried over. Ever loved.

There's also a Valentine's Day flashback a little earlier on that is completely omitted from the books. Meanwhile, everything with Taylor and Steven and Jeremiah and Denise is fabricated.

How do The Summer I Turned Pretty books end?
How do The Summer I Turned Pretty books end? Picture: Prime

Naturally, some fans are angry that Belly and Conrad's wedding wasn't shown on screen. One fan wrote: "didn’t see the conrad and belly wedding. didn’t even get to see belly finally reunite with her own mom???" and, referencing Jeremiah's cooking career: "WHY DID I SEE COOKING MAMA MORE THAN BELLY".

Another person tweeted: "jenny han you could have spared 10 extra minutes showing the wedding where belly and conrad reunite with the whole family, have laurel hug them both, jeremiah be happy for them, belly finally reading susannah's letter and her going "We are just married."

As it stands, Jenny is yet to address the backlash but Jenny Han has left fans with hope that Belly and Conrad's big day may be adapted for the big screen one day. In a final note on screen, she thanks fans and writes: "Maybe we'll meet again one summer in Cousins. Until then..."

Whether this refers to more episodes, a The Summer I Turned Pretty movie or a spin-off is yet to be seen.

What did you think of The Summer I Turned Pretty ending?

Read more about The Summer I Turned Pretty here:

WATCH: JADE breaks down every song on THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY! | Making The Album

JADE Breaks Down Every Song On 'THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY!' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Is there another episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's why it's officially over

Is there another episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Why the show is over

Love Island Games 2 is back on our TV screens

When does Love Island Games 2 come on? Episode schedule revealed

Love Island

The Love Island All Stars is rumoured to have Andrada Pop, Liam Reardon and Jess Harding

Love Island All Stars 2026 cast is hotting up

Love Island

Katie during MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Katie unrecognisable after major weight loss transformation

Here's what happened with Love Island's Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair

Why did Love Island USA's Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair split?

Love Island

Keye, Julia-Ruth and Dean from MAFS UK series 10

Meet the MAFS UK 2025 cast - Every bride and groom revealed

MAFS UK groom Bailey set to reveal open relationship on the show

MAFS UK groom’s past relationship drama set to be exposed on show

Former MAFS UK star JJ Slater has sent a warning to the new cast

Ex-MAFS UK star sends serious warning to the cast of 2025

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Sean Kaufman sparks dating rumours with co-star Minnie Mills

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Sean Kaufman sparks dating rumours with co-star Minnie Mills

Millie and Liam's podcast looks set to be over

Millie Court makes bold statement about Liam Reardon split

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits