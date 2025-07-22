Did Jeremiah cheat on Belly? The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains truth

22 July 2025, 16:01 | Updated: 22 July 2025, 16:05

Did Jeremiah actually cheat on Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty?
Did Jeremiah actually cheat on Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Picture: Prime Video
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Belly thinks Jeremiah cheated on her, but author Jenny Han won't say for sure whether he did or not.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Did Jeremiah cheat on Belly? Or were they broken up at the time? The Summer I Turned Pretty viewers have been locked in a fierce debate about Jeremiah's big reveal at the end of episode 1, and now author Jenny Han has weighed in.

At the start of the season 3, Belly finds out that Jeremiah hooked up with another girl in Cabo while they were broken up. She confronts him at a party where he confirms it and later apologises, saying he was sad and drunk. However, a distraught Belly was left feeling like she'd been cheated on.

If you're looking for a definitive answer on whether or not they actually were broken up or on a break, you're not gonna find it... Jenny Han has now explained why she won't clarify the storyline and why she has to lowkey defend Jeremiah's actions.

Does Belly end up with Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?
The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains why she has to defend Jeremiah's actions. Picture: Erika Doss/Prime Video

Did Jeremiah cheat on Belly or were they broken up?

The whole debate about whether or not Jeremiah "cheated" on Belly is meant to be complicated without a straight forward answer. And Jenny, who also wrote the storyline into the books, is keeping a pretty open mind about it too.

"That's debatable whether or not that's considered cheating or not," she said when asked by PEOPLE about Jeremiah's actions. "Because they technically were broken up."

"They were on a break," the interviewer responds, referring to the age old debate between Ross and Rachel in Friends, to which Jenny responds: "Yes, or broken up!"

"It's really how different people [interpret it]," she clarified.

Did Jeremiah cheat on Belly or were they broken up at the time?
Did Jeremiah cheat on Belly or were they broken up at the time? . Picture: Prime Video

Discussing the storyline further, Jenny added: "I think that for me, as the creator of the world and the characters, I have to have empathy for all of them.

Jenny explained that she has to "see their side and walk in their shoes and feel protective of [her characters]," no matter what they do, and that also applies to Jeremiah's Spring Break hook up.

"So I do," she said. "For all of the characters."

Reacting in the comment section of the TikTok, fans were still debating the whole thing. Belly defenders were out in full force, with one fan writing: "Broken up but with an intention of getting back together !!!!"

"If he didn’t think it was cheating, why keep it a SECRET?," another added.

One Jeremiah fan wrote: "As a jeremiah girlie, the problem wasn’t the 'cheating part' (clarifying I do not think he cheated), the problem was that he didn’t say anything to her when he had the chance. If he would’ve said something in the moment, belly would’ve taken the situation 100% differently. But in the end Jere recognized his mistake and made up for it. That’s what matters the most."

Read more about The Summer I Turned Pretty here:

WATCH: The Buccaneers cast spill their secrets in 'The Tower of Truth'

The Buccaneers Cast Spill Their Secrets In 'The Tower Of Truth'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

When and what day do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out?

When do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out? Release schedule revealed

Love Island first look teases who will be dumped as public vote result is revealed

Love Island first look teases who will be dumped as public vote result is revealed

Love Island

Love Island's Tasha confirms new boyfriend after Andrew split

Tasha Ghouri appears to confirm new boyfriend after Andrew Le Page split

What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty come out on Prime Video?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 3 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out
The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date, cast and plot explained.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date, cast and plot revealed

Love Island's Harrison Solomon

Love Island's Harrison responds to damning Women's Aid statement

Love Island

What Taylor Swift songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Every Taylor Swift song in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack

Who is Love Island's Dejon's famous dad?

Love Island star Dejon's famous dad revealed

Love Island

Love Island star Dejon's sister deletes video saying he should leave Meg

Love Island star Dejon's sister deletes video saying he should leave Meg

Love Island

Stranger Things 5 episode lengths teased by Duffer brothers

Stranger Things 5 runtime and episode length teased by Duffer brothers

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits