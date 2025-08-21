The Summer I Turned Pretty fans spot major filming error in Belly and Conrad scene

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans spot major filming error in Belly and Conrad scene
The Summer I Turned Pretty fans spot major filming error in Belly and Conrad scene. Picture: Prime
There's a continuity error in Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7, 'Last Hurrah', that's going viral online.

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans have discovered a major filming error in season 3 episode 7 and it's pretty hilarious.

No matter how popular a TV show is, filming errors can slip through the cracks. From a rogue Starbucks cup in Game of Thrones to real filming equipment showing up in The Last of Us, even the biggest series have left mistakes in their final edits. Just recently, Squid Game season 3 left a couple of translation errors in the English dub and subtitles.

Now, The Summer I Turned Pretty has joined them. 'Last Hurrah' has a continuity error in a Conrad and Belly scene.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer

So what's the mistake? Well, back in season 3 episode 6, Conrad had a severe surfing injury and the accident left him with a giant wound on his thigh. Noticing that Conrad was bleeding, Belly rushed to help dress his wound and got so close to him that she began questioning her feelings because of the palpable sexual tension between them.

As a fan favourite scene, every still is logged in people's memories including where Conrad's cut was. In closeups of the scene, fans can easily tell that Conrad has a very big horizontal injury on his thigh that would leave a scar.

However, flash-forward to episode 7 and Conrad has a vertical scar on his thigh. In the opening scene, Conrad hurts himself fixing a light and, after Belly goes to check if he's alright, there's a closeup of his surf injury scar.

Conrad's surf injury in season 3 episode 6 and his scar in season 3 episode 7
Conrad's surf injury in season 3 episode 6 and his scar in season 3 episode 7. Picture: Prime

Essentially, the makeup and prosthetics team appear of have got the placement wrong and now fans have noticed.

In a viral tweet, one fan wrote: "Can we talk about how Conrad’s injury changed direction lol".

Another said: "Smaller and wrong direction. The first one looked like it could need stitches."

As it stands, The Summer I Turned Pretty cast and crew are yet to address the error. We'll update you if and when they do.

What do you think? Did you spot the mistake?

