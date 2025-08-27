The Summer I Turned Pretty shocks fans with major Conrad plot twist that wasn't in the book

The Summer I Turned Pretty shocks fans with major Conrad plot twist that wasn't in the book. Picture: Prime

By Sam Prance

Here's how The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8 switches things up from the book.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8 ends on a huge cliffhanger and it's completely different to the book.

If you've read The Summer I Turned Pretty books, you will already be well aware that the show stays very loyal to the source material. In fact, many lines in the script are taken directly from Jenny Han's original The Summer I Turned Pretty novels. For example, Conrad and Belly's peach scene is almost word for word the same as the book.

Nevertheless, every now and then, the show surprises fans by changing things and this couldn't be more true than with Conrad in episode 8. So how does the ending differ from the book and what's next for Conrad and Belly?

WARNING: The Summer I Turned Pretty book spoilers below

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8 follows Belly as she prepares for her wedding in the wake of Conrad confessing that he's still in love with her. Belly tells Jeremiah what happened and confesses that she will always love Conrad a little bit. Jeremiah decides that he can't marry Belly when a piece of her heart still belongs to Conrad.

As a result, the wedding never takes place and the episode ends with Belly going to the airport to head to Paris. This stays true to the books where, after the wedding is cancelled, Belly goes to Spain to travel and find herself.

However, episode 8 takes things in completely different direction. It ends with Belly checking in at the airport and seeing Conrad is right there before her as Taylor Swift sings "I knew you'd come back to me" in 'Cardigan'. Belly appears shocked to see Conrad and walks over to him before the screen cuts to black and the credits roll.

Naturally, fans are losing it over the surprise twist. A person tweeted: "WHAT THE HELL... I KNEW YOU'D COME BACK TO ME... BELLY GOING TO PARIS AND CONRAD SITTING THERE?!?!?"

Another wrote: "THIS ABSOLUTE GAG…… I WAS NOT AWARE THIS WAS AN OPTION."

WHAT THE HELL... I KNEW YOU'D COME BACK TO ME... BELLY GOING TO PARIS AND CONRAD SITTING THERE?!?!?!#TheSummerITurnedPretty pic.twitter.com/tftNFoKfHQ — giuli ✴︎ TSITP SPOILERS (@giulsforgiuls) August 27, 2025

BELLY SEEING CONRAD AT THE AIRPORT ON THE WAY TO PARIS WITH CARDIGAN PLAYING IN THE BACKGROUND???? ABSOLUTE CINEMA ARE YOU KIDDING MEEEEEEEEE

I KNEW YOU’D COME BACK TO MEEEEEE #thesummeriturnedpretty pic.twitter.com/BTKoVCp35x — esme | TSITP SPOILERS (@conradisthesun) August 27, 2025

THIS ABSOLUTE GAG…… I WAS NOT AWARE THIS WAS AN OPTION pic.twitter.com/fADyi0BHbU — brooke ⋆ tsitp spoilers! (@conradsconklin) August 27, 2025

i’m going to be thinking about this moment for the rest of the week jenny!!!! #TheSummerITurnedPretty pic.twitter.com/G0SnEKKA2X — Lauren || Conrad Fisher (@infini_kidrauhl) August 27, 2025

Does Conrad go to Paris in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

So what is going on? Well, in the books Conrad does not travel with Belly. However, the pair do reconnect over letters while Belly finds herself abroad. In a flash-forward, we then find out that Belly and Conrad get married and get their own happily ever after.

This plot twist could throw a spanner in the works though. If Conrad ends up going to Paris with Belly, will they start dating immediately and will Belly still get a chance to find herself before starting another relationship?

With three episodes still left to air, anything could happen.

What do you think? Did you like the twist?

