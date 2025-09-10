Read Conrad's letters to Belly in Paris in The Summer I Turned Pretty books

How Conrad's letters to Belly in Paris in The Summer I Turned Pretty are different in the books. Picture: Prime

By Sam Prance

Conrad sends five letters to Belly in Paris in The Summer I Turned Pretty books but what do they say?

It's official. Conrad's letters to Belly have now appeared in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Belly tells Taylor that Conrad has written her multiple letters but we only see a couple of them. So what do they say and how many did he write?

Fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty books will already know that Conrad's letters to Belly in Paris are a major part of their story. In the wake of Belly moving to Europe, Conrad begins writing to her. Conrad's letters are only in some editions of the books but they have taken on a legendary status in The Summer I Turned Pretty fandom.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, episode 10 finally brings Conrad's letters into the story. However, instead of five letters, like the books, we only hear two of them and there's some drastic changes. With that in mind, we've collated all five of Conrad's letters from the books so you can see exactly what he wrote to Belly.

Scroll down to see every single letter Conrad writes to Belly while she's abroad and what Belly writes back to him.

Conrad's letter to Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10. Picture: Prime

In the books, Belly's decision to travel abroad isn't quite as sudden as the show. In the wake of her cancelled wedding to Jeremiah, Belly decides to study abroad in Spain. We don't hear about Belly's escapades in Spain directly but, in some editions of We'll Always Have Summer, there are five letters that Conrad sends to Belly in Spain.

The letters include references to everything from Benito to THAT Christmas they spent together.

Just like the show, Belly does eventually write back to Conrad too with a letter of her own.

Below are all five of Conrad's original letters and Belly's letter from the books.

Read Conrad's first letter to Belly in Paris below

Dear Belly, Firstly, I don't even know if I should be writing you, if this is allowed. I hope it's allowed. I hope you don't throw this away without even opening the box - because, if you do, you'll miss out on something very important. Okay, fine, something that was once very important to you. I went over to your house to fix your mom's computer. I went into your room to see the printer and I saw Junior Mint sitting on the bookshelf, looking incredible pathetic. Remember him? Polar bear, wears glasses and a very stylish scarf? I won him for you at the ring toss? Do you remember how you used to go over to the ring toss and just stare at the polar bears because you wanted one so bad? I probably spent thirty or forty bucks trying to win you that damn bear. Apparently, he misses you irrespective of that fact that you left him behind. He feels lost without you. I'm serious, that's what he told me. Pathetic, right? So here he is. Be nice to him, will you? Conrad - Conrad's first letter to Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty books

Read Conrad's first letter to Belly in Paris. Picture: Prime

Read Conrad's second letter to Belly in Paris below

Dear Belly, This is weird, writing you like this. I think the last time I wrote someone an actual letter was a thank-you card to my grandma. For my graduation money. I think. My mom was big on thank-you cards. Oh, by the way, you're welcome for Junior Mint. Laur told me you said thanks. Geez. I was hoping for a thank-you card, but I guess we can't all be as polite as me. Haha. I should be working on biochem, but I'd rather be talking to you. Laurel says your spanish is getting better. She told me you got lost the other day trying to hunt down a pack of Sour Patch Kids? Really? You're too grown-up for Junior Mint but not for Sour Patch Kids, huh? Here's the biggest bag I could find. It's economy sized. The Next time I see you, I'm sure you'll be toothless. But happy. I really do hope you're happy. Conrad - Conrad's second letter to Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty books

Read Conrad's second letter to Belly in Paris. Picture: Prime

Read Conrad's third letter to Belly in Paris below

Dear Belly, So far I've written you two letters and you've written me - well, none....which is fine. Go ahead and feel free not to write me back. Seriously, don't feel obligated or anything. Even though I've sent you two handwritten letters and two gifts...but seriously, don't write back. I'm serious. It's better this way. I like hearing my news secondhand, from Laur. Speaking of news, she told me you met some spanish guy named Benito, and he rides around with a scooter. Really, Belly? A guy named Benito with a scooter? He probably wears leather pants and has a long stringy ponytail. I don't even want to know. Don't tell me. He probably looks like a model and weighs 100 pounds and writes you poetry in spanish. I don't know what you see in a guy like that, but I don't know what you ever saw in me either, so I guess there's no accounting for taste, right? Don't forget - don't write back. Conrad - Conrad's third letter to Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty books

Read Conrad's third letter to Belly in Paris. Picture: Prime

Read Conrad's fourth letter to Belly in Paris below

Dear Belly, You didn't write back. I thought for sure you would, you used to be so bad at following directions, now look at you...kidding. Actually I'm not - remember that time you tried to make box potatoes au gratin and you forgot to put in the cheese? Speaking of potatoes au gratin, your mom made some for Thanksgiving. Laurel invited us to dinner-my dad and Jere and me. I wasn't sure if Jere would come, but he did. It was awkward as hell. But then Steven put on football and we all just sat and watched and it was better. During the half, Jere asked if I'd heard from you, and I said no. he said you'd been chatting online. he said you cut your hair shorter, that it makes you look older, more mature. Then Laur showed us pictures of when she came to visit you. I want to go there some day. I heard you aren't hanging out with that guy Benito anymore. Don't say I didn't warn you... By the way, it looks good. You hair. I don't think it makes you look older though. Younger, if anything. I might as well be completely honest here, because who even knows if you're reading this...you might have thrown it out, which is your right. But I'll go ahead and say it - it killed me a little that Jere's seen you, talked to you. But I don't think he hates me anymore, which is the important thing. Also - in case I haven't made it clear...I think about you a lot. You're pretty much all I think about. Just so we're clear. Conrad - Conrad's fourth letter to Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty books

Read Conrad's fourth letter to Belly in Paris below. Picture: Prime

Read Conrad's fifth letter to Belly in Paris below

Dear Belly, It's Christmas here. I guess it's Christmas where you are too. I went to the summerhouse for a few days. I kept thinking I'd turn around and see you stuffing your face with chocolate pretzels, or sliding around the downstairs living room in those god-awful mistletoe pyjama pants. I bet my mom bought them for you. She used to buy Jere and me matching Christmas sweaters. There's one horrible family portrait of all of us in red button-dwons and reindeer bowties. It's basically a blight on humanity. I hid it in the attic one night and no one's seen it since. If you've been a very good girl this year, maybe I'll show you when you come back. My gift to you. You know what you could give me? A letter back. Hell, I'll even take a postcard. Or an e-mail. Anything. I just want to know how you're doing. By the time you get this, Christmas will have passed - I hope it was a nice one. Merry Christmas, Belly. Remember last year? Me and you at the summerhouse. best Christmas of my life. Love, Conrad - Conrad's fifth letter to Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty books

Read Conrad's fifth letter to Belly in Paris. Picture: Prime

Read Belly's letter to Conrad below

Dear Conrad, When I come home next spring, you'd better show me that family portrait. Don't you dare try to get out of it. Oh, and I'll be taking it with me, since it's my gift and all. And yes. I do remember. Of course I remember. It was my best Christmas, too. Write back soon, Belly - Belly's letter to Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty books

Read Belly's letter to Conrad. Picture: Prime

How are Conrad's letters in The Summer I Turned Pretty different to the books?

Outside of some iconic lines, Conrad's letters in the show are completely different to the books. He's less pushy and there's no references to their fateful Christmas together or Benito. Not to mention, Conrad waits a few letters before he sends Belly Junior Mint and Sour Patch Kids.

Nevertheless, Conrad still begins his letters by writing: "Firstly, I don't even know if I should be writing you, if this is allowed.", and "In case I haven't made it clear...I think about you a lot. You're pretty much all I think about. Just so we're clear" also features in the books.

Elsewhere, Belly's response in the books is less vague and Conrad never flies out to see her while she's dating Benito.

With that in mind, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 11 is taking us into brand new territory.

