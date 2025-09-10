Read Conrad's letters to Belly in Paris in The Summer I Turned Pretty books
10 September 2025, 13:25
By Sam Prance
Conrad sends five letters to Belly in Paris in The Summer I Turned Pretty books but what do they say?
It's official. Conrad's letters to Belly have now appeared inThe Summer I Turned Pretty. Belly tells Taylor that Conrad has written her multiple letters but we only see a couple of them. So what do they say and how many did he write?
Fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty books will already know that Conrad's letters to Belly in Paris are a major part of their story. In the wake of Belly moving to Europe, Conrad begins writing to her. Conrad's letters are only in some editions of the books but they have taken on a legendary status in The Summer I Turned Pretty fandom.
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, episode 10 finally brings Conrad's letters into the story. However, instead of five letters, like the books, we only hear two of them and there's some drastic changes. With that in mind, we've collated all five of Conrad's letters from the books so you can see exactly what he wrote to Belly.
Scroll down to see every single letter Conrad writes to Belly while she's abroad and what Belly writes back to him.
In the books, Belly's decision to travel abroad isn't quite as sudden as the show. In the wake of her cancelled wedding to Jeremiah, Belly decides to study abroad in Spain. We don't hear about Belly's escapades in Spain directly but, in some editions of We'll Always Have Summer, there are five letters that Conrad sends to Belly in Spain.
The letters include references to everything from Benito to THAT Christmas they spent together.
Just like the show, Belly does eventually write back to Conrad too with a letter of her own.
Below are all five of Conrad's original letters and Belly's letter from the books.
Read Conrad's first letter to Belly in Paris below
Read Conrad's second letter to Belly in Paris below
Read Conrad's third letter to Belly in Paris below
Read Conrad's fourth letter to Belly in Paris below
Read Conrad's fifth letter to Belly in Paris below
Read Belly's letter to Conrad below
How are Conrad's letters in The Summer I Turned Pretty different to the books?
Outside of some iconic lines, Conrad's letters in the show are completely different to the books. He's less pushy and there's no references to their fateful Christmas together or Benito. Not to mention, Conrad waits a few letters before he sends Belly Junior Mint and Sour Patch Kids.
Nevertheless, Conrad still begins his letters by writing: "Firstly, I don't even know if I should be writing you, if this is allowed.", and "In case I haven't made it clear...I think about you a lot. You're pretty much all I think about. Just so we're clear" also features in the books.
Elsewhere, Belly's response in the books is less vague and Conrad never flies out to see her while she's dating Benito.
With that in mind, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 11 is taking us into brand new territory.