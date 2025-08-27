Read Conrad's full letter from Susannah in The Summer I Turned Pretty here

What does Susannah's letter to Conrad say in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Picture: Prime Video

By Katie Louise Smith

What did Conrad's letter say in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Read the full letter from Susannah here.

It finally happened – The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 just aired thee episode where it all comes crashing down for Belly and Jeremiah on their wedding day and Susannah's letter to Conrad plays a huge role in it.

Before her death, Susannah wrote letters to Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah to be given to them on their respective wedding days. Laurel gives Belly and Jeremiah their letters ahead of their wedding, but all hell then breaks loose after Conrad and Jere get into a huge fight where Conrad confesses his love for Belly.

Conrad gives Jeremiah his letter, he opens it and quickly realises that it's not for him at all – it's actually addressed to Conrad, given to him by mistake.

We see a brief glimpse of the letter in episode 8 ('Last Kiss'), but what did Susannah write to Conrad in the letter she left for him? Read the full letter here.

What does Susannah's letter to Conrad say?

Conrad reads his letter written by mum Susannah after it was accidentally given to Jeremiah. Picture: Prime Video

Read Susannah's letter to Conrad in full below

Dear Conrad, I can hardly believe my little bug is getting married today! I am just bursting at the thought my beautiful boy has found the person he wants to spend the rest of his life with. I only ever got to see you in love once, and for that I will always, always be grateful. Not that just I got to see you in love but I got to see you be loved. Oh, the way she looked at you – it was like you were the only boy in the world. As a mother, there is no greater gift than to see her child be as dearly loved by another person. Today, if there's even a fraction of the love I saw then, I am more than happy. I am overjoyed. Don't be afraid to tell her every day how very much she means to you. Cook for her, be a good listener, don't try to win every argument. Jewelry is always welcome. Pay attention to if she wears gold or silver. If she is not a jewelry girl, then chocolate. Loving you always and forever, Mom. - Conrad's letter from Susannah in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

What did Susannah's letter to Conrad say? Picture: Prime Video

Why was Conrad's letter addressed to Jeremiah?

While some viewers who haven't read the books were theorising that Laurel, or maybe even Conrad, could have switched them on purpose, it was not done intentionally.

In season 2, we see that Susannah wrote the letters while she was sick and accidentally dropped them on the floor. Susannah then put them into envelopes not realising that she'd mixed them up.

As a result, Jeremiah accidentally ends up reading the letter meant for Conrad, in which Susannah alludes to Conrad's relationship with Belly.

Jeremiah cries while reading Susannah's letter meant for Conrad. Picture: Prime Video

What does Jeremiah's letter from Susannah say?

Well, seeing as the letters were only to be given to Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah on their respective wedding days, Jeremiah's letter was not opened as it would have been addressed to Conrad who wasn't getting married.

Laurel was in possession of all the letters so she likely still has Jeremiah's which is in the envelope addressed to Conrad.

That letter is not included in the book either, so we do not know what Susannah actually wrote to Jeremiah.

