14 August 2025, 15:48 | Updated: 14 August 2025, 16:37

The Summer I Turned Pretty makes huge change to Conrad and Laurel scene from the book. Picture: Prime
Conrad and Laurel's diner scene in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is loyal to the book bar one major change.

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans has left fans sobbing after editing Conrad and Laurel's diner scene from the book.

If you've read The Summer I Turned Pretty books you will already know that the last novel in Jenny Han's trilogy, We'll Always Have Summer, contains many of fans' most beloved scenes from the franchise. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has done an incredible job of adapting these scenes often taking lines directly from the original text.

One of those iconic scenes involves Conrad and Laurel and it appears in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, episode 6. However, there's one major difference between the original scene and the on-screen version.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer

In 'Last Name', Conrad notices that Belly has been crying a lot and isn't eating because of the stress of planning her wedding without Laurel's support. As a result, Conrad texts Laurel to meet up and they have dinner together at a diner. While eating together, Conrad tries to convince Laurel to go to Belly's wedding to Jeremiah.

Almost every part of the scene is true to the book with Laurel asking Conrad: "Are we speaking honestly here?" and "What's your interest in all of this?" Conrad adorably responds: "I want her to be happy." When Laurel posits: "Just her?", Conrad says: "Jeremiah too."

However, the show then edits Laurel's last line. Instead of saying: "And that's it?", Laurel asks: "And what about you Conrad? When do you get to be happy?" Conrad hesitates before replying: "I'll be happy when the wedding's over and I'm back in Stanford."

Reacting, one fans said: "episode is literally us watching Conrad suffer some more… I genuinely can’t take it."

Another added: "SOMEONE FINALLY SPOKE."

Jenny Han is yet to discuss the scene change but, in doing so, she's made clear that Laurel knows how Conrad feels about Belly and Jeremiah. Not only that but it appears that Laurel potentially even has a softer spot for Conrad than Jeremiah.

What did you think of the scene change?

