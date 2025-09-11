The Summer I Turned Pretty completely changes Conrad's letters to Belly from the books

The Summer I Turned Pretty completely changes Conrad's letters to Belly from the books. Picture: Prime

By Sam Prance

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 makes some drastic changes to Conrad's letters to Belly in Paris. Scroll down to see all of Conrad's letters.

Conrad's letters have finally appeared in The Summer I Turned Pretty but they're completely different to the books.

If you've read The Summer I Turned Pretty books, you will already be well aware how iconic Conrad's letters to Belly are. Following Belly and Jeremiah's cancelled wedding, Belly moves abroad and - it's through letters - that Conrad reconnects with her and makes clear he's still in love with her. Just like the series, Belly eventually writes back.

However, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, episode 10 has made some drastic changes to the letters from the books and it's divided fans. With that in mind, we've broken down exactly how the letters differ from the books.

Conrad's letter to Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10. Picture: Prime

In the books, we see far more of Conrad's letters to Belly and they have completely different contents. However, the first line that Conrad writes in the books and the show is the same. Addressing Belly, Conrad says: "Firstly, I don't even know if I should be writing you, if this is allowed." That's history!

In the show, Conrad then begins picturing Belly in Paris and wishes her a "Merry Christmas". He doesn't send Belly Junior Mint and Sour Patch Kids until New Year's Eve after Belly has revealed to Taylor that he's sent her multiple letters.

As for the books, Conrad sends Junior Mint with his first letter and writes: "He misses you irrespective of that fact that you left him behind. He feels lost without you. I'm serious, that's what he told me." Pretty loaded right?

Conrad then sends Belly some Sour Patch Kids with his second letter and by, his third letter, we find out that he's learned that Belly is dating Benito from Laurel but, by the fourth letter, Belly and Benito have split.

Conrad says: Really, Belly? A guy named Benito with a scooter? He probably wears leather pants and has a long stringy ponytail. I don't even want to know.

In the show, Conrad comes across a bit less petty and jealous and it's unclear if he even knows about Benito.

Conrad's first letter to Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty

Dear Belly, Firstly, I don't even know if I should be writing you, if this is allowed. If it's not, just say so. I'll understand. I should be memorising the cardiovascular system but I'd rather be writing you. Sometimes, I try to picture what your life is like over there. I imagine you sitting in a little cafe drinking...what does Belly in Paris drink? Café au lait with lots of sugar along with some disgustingly sweet pastry. Or maybe Sour Patch Kids. Do they have those in Paris? I bet if they do, you've found them. Or maybe French Belly doesn't eat junk food? You're probably different over there. I bet Paris is beautiful during the holidays. I hear you're staying there for Christmas. I guess that means you're happy. I like picturing it. Well, Merry Christmas Belly! I hope Paris is everything you dreamed, it would be. Conrad - Conrad's first letter to Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty series

Conrad's first letter to Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Picture: Prime

As for Conrad and Jeremiah's resolution, Conrad reveals in the books that he and Jeremiah reunited at Thanksgiving. He writes: "I wasn't sure if Jere would come, but he did. It was awkward as hell. But then Steven put on football and we all just sat and watched and it was better. During the half, Jere asked if I'd heard from you, and I said no."

In the show, Jeremiah doesn't show up at Thanksgiving. Conrad and Jeremiah only start to resolve their issues when they both show up at Susannah's grave on the anniversary of her death. The estranged brothers then air out both of their grievances with each other and Conrad writes about this to Belly.

Thant being said the end of Conrad's fourth letter in the book is the same as the end of his fourth letter in the show. Conrad writes: It killed me a little that Jere's talked to you. Still, I don't think he hates me anymore which is a good thing."

He then adds: "Also, in case I haven't made it clear, I think about you a lot. You're pretty much all I think about. Just so we're clear."

The difference being Conrad writes "Love, Conrad" in the show instead of just Conrad.

Dear Belly, I saw Jeremiah yesterday. We both went to visit mom's grave. Things went better than the last time we were together. No punches were thrown. He told me you'd been in touch. I might as well be completely honest here, because who even knows if you're reading my letters. You might have thrown them all out without opening them which is your right. But I'll go ahead and say it even though I have no right. It killed me a little that Jere's talked to you. Still, I don't think he hates me anymore which is a good thing. Also, in case I haven't made it clear, I think about you a lot. You're pretty much all I think about. Just so we're clear. Love, Conrad - Conrad's final letter to Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty series

Conrad's final letter to Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty series. Picture: Prime

The other key difference is there's a fifth letter in the books and the timeline is different. Conrad writes to Belly about Christmas and reminisces on their past Christmas together. Perhaps most iconically, he writes: "Merry Christmas, Belly. Remember last year? Me and you at the summerhouse. Best Christmas of my life."

Belly then responds by saying: "And yes. I do remember. Of course I remember. It was my best Christmas, too. Write back soon, Belly".

In contrast, Belly is much more evasive in the show. She thanks him for sending her Junior Mint and sends him her new address.

Instead of "write back soon". Belly writes: "Hope you're well!" and it appear that she is still with Benito.

Dear Conrad, I never thanked you for sending me Junior Mint. So, thank you. And thank you for all your letters. It's sweet of you to think of me. I've finally found a new apartment. This is my address. Hope you're well! - Belly's postcard to Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty series

Belly's postcard to Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty series. Picture: Prime

As The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, episode 10, ends with Conrad flying to Paris, we imagine that this is the end of the letters...but what will happen with Benito?

What do you think? Did you like how the show changed the letters?

