The Summer I Turned Pretty's Christopher Briney calls out Jeremiah's "sleazy" season 3 behaviour. Picture: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images, Prime Video

By Sam Prance

Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno have also revealed if they think Belly and Jeremiah were actually on a break.

Jeremiah is catching a lot of heat for his The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 antics and now Christopher Briney has officially entered the chat along with his co-stars Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno.

Just like the books, Jeremiah controversially "cheats" on Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. In episode 1, Belly discovers that Jeremiah slept with a girl called Lacie on Spring Break the previous year. In flashbacks, we then learn that Jeremiah and Belly had an intense argument and Jeremiah thought that they were on a break.

Since the episode dropped, fans have debated whether or not the couple were actually on a break and now the cast have spoken out.

Were Belly and Jeremiah on a break in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 teaser trailer

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Christopher Briney, who plays Conrad, had some choice words for Jeremiah. When asked about the controversy surrounding whether or not Jeremiah was in the wrong, he said that it's a "gray area". Christopher then went on to add: "Would I say they were on a break? Probably not.”

In episode 2, it's also teased that Belly saw Conrad over winter break and didn't say anything. Comparing the secrets, Chrisopher said: "I don’t support either decision but sleeping with someone on your spring break and then getting back together with your girlfriend is a little sleazier.” And I oop!

As for Lola Tung, who plays Belly, she stated: “It’s pretty absurd that an argument that was so short and quick would cause Jeremiah to think that they were broken up."

Meanwhile, Gavin, who plays Jeremiah, was more diplomatic. He said: "I can see why both characters feel the way they do, and they are both very valid."

Belly discovers Jeremiah slept with Lacie. Picture: Prime Video

As for The Summer I Turned Pretty creator Jenny Han, she told the outlet: “I think that Jeremiah genuinely thought that they were broken up. I don’t think Belly felt the same way…. It feels like a huge betrayal."

She continued: "It wouldn’t feel great for anybody—even if both parties thought they were broken up—to open up Instagram and see your ex-partner with someone else so soon.”

In the days after finding out about Jeremiah's betrayal, Stephen has a near-death car accident and Belly forgives Jeremiah. Not only that but they get engaged.

If you want to know how their story ends in the books you can check out our summary here.

What do you think? Was Jeremiah in the wrong?

