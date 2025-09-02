The Summer I Turned Pretty's Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno drop huge spoiler in new video

Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno drop huge The Summer I Turned Pretty spoiler in new video. Picture: Prime, @guywithamoviecamera via TikTok

By Sam Prance

This changes everything for the last three episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans are losing it after Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno have let slip a big spoiler.

In the wake of Belly and Jeremiah cancelling their wedding in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8, people are desperate to know what happens next. If you've read the books, you'll know who Belly ends up with in the original trilogy of novels but author Jenny Han has already teased that she's made some significant changes to the ending.

Now, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno have dropped a huge spoiler in a new video and fans are in shambles.

WARNING: The Summer I Turned Pretty spoilers below

Watch Belly in Paris in the final The Summer I Turned Pretty trailer

At the end of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8, Belly books a last minute flight to Paris and, in a major plot twist, she bumps into Conrad at the airport. Fans think that Conrad is simply flying to Boston but the scene has led some people to wonder if Conrad (and even Jeremiah) will visit Belly in Paris. Now, we have an answer.

Yesterday (Sep 1), @guywithamoviecamera took to TikTok to post a video of Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno in which they poke fun at Susannah mixing up Conrad and Jeremiah's letters. So far so normal but fans immediately spotted that the video was filmed a while ago and, perhaps most importantly, was filmed in Paris!

In the comments, one fan wrote: "THIS IS IN PARIS RIGHT? RIIIIGHTTTT??" Another person said: "Sooooo we’re just casually posting from Paris all non-chalant now? Cool. Cool cool cool."

Videos fans have taken of both Christopher and Gavin both filming scenes in Paris last year have also started to go viral on social media.

In other words, all signs point to us seeing both Conrad and Jeremiah in Paris with Belly in the coming episodes.

Does Conrad go to Paris in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

In the books, Belly goes to Spain instead of Paris and Conrad never actually visits her in person. However, as the final trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 teases, Conrad does send Belly letters. Based on this new video and the fact that Christopher has been seen filming with Lola in Paris, we imagine that Conrad will visit Belly there.

Whether or not Belly has a new love interest in Paris first is yet to be seen. It's also unclear how long Belly will spend in Paris.

Does Jeremiah go to Paris in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Likewise Jeremiah never visits Belly abroad in The Summer I Turned Pretty books. However, given that Gavin's been spotted filming there, we imagine that Jeremiah might visit Belly to wrap up their story and make possible amends after their cancelled wedding.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah in Paris?

Read more about The Summer I Turned Pretty here:

Perrie Plays A Wild Game Of 'What The Deck?'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.