Who plays Benito in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Fernando Cattori's age, height and movie roles

11 September 2025, 10:34

Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Meet the actor who plays Benito in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.

New love interest alert! The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has finally introduced Benito but who plays him? Here's everything you need to know about Fernando Cattori including his age, height, where he's from and past movie roles.

If you've read The Summer I Turned Pretty books, you will already know that Benito plays a key role in the franchise. After cancelling her wedding to Jeremiah, Belly moves abroad and, through letters with Conrad, we learn that she strikes up a romance with Benito. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 shows us them dating.

Naturally, fans are living for Benito actor Fernando Cattori. Scroll down to find out what you need to know about him.

How old is Fernando Cattori?

Details surrounding Fernando Cattori's exact birthday are not online. However, reports in 2024 listed Fernando as 28 years old. This would make him around 29 now. According to Fernando's website, he first started making films of his own as a 9 year old and he's since become a director and photograher as well as an actor.

Where is Fernando Cattori from?

Fernando was born in Mexico City in Mexico and grew up in Isla Mujeres. Fernando then tried out for acting colleges but didn't get into any, however, he then studied Communication & Advertising at IBERO and started his career as a film-maker, photographer and actor shortly afterwards.

Who is Fernando Cattori dating?

Fernando Cattori appears to keep his dating life private but he is an openly gay man. On his website, he reveals that he was a "closeted gay man" when he originally tried out for acting schools.

How tall is Fernando Cattori?

According to IMDb, Fernando Cattori is 6 feet and 3/4 inches. This would make him 1.85 metres tall.

What movies and TV shows has Fernando Cattori been in?

Before starring as Benito in The Summer I Turned Pretty, Fernando Cattori played Gerardo in Untamed Royals, a teen Mexican film on Netflix about rich kids who get up to some seriously questionable behaviour. Fernando also stars as Carlos in the Mexican rom-com With You in the Future.

Does Fernando Cattori have Instagram or TikTok?

Yes. You can follow Fernando Cattori via @fernando_cattori on Instagram to see all of his latest photoshoots, work and antics. He also posts hilarious TikToks under the same username.

