The Summer I Turned Pretty drops huge Benito easter egg and fans are in shambles

The Summer I Turned Pretty drops huge Benito easter egg and fans are in shambles. Picture: Prime

By Sam Prance

Who is Benito in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Does Benito date Belly? Fernando Cattori's character plays a huge role in The Summer I Turned Pretty books and even appears in one of Conrad's letters.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's official. Benito has made his debut in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Who is he though and why are fans losing it?

The Summer I Turned Pretty may revolve around the wild love triangle between Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah but that hasn't stopped other characters from getting their own moments in the spotlight. Cam Cameron still remains a fan favourite character and Taylor and Steven's will-they-won't-they romance is an integral part of the show.

In The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9, Belly flies to Paris after cancelling her wedding and we meet a brand new group of characters including Benito from the books. Not only that but the beloved show drops a huge easter egg with one of Benito's line. Scroll down to find out why Benito is such an important character.

WARNING: The Summer I Turned Pretty book spoilers below

Watch Belly in Paris in the final The Summer I Turned Pretty trailer

Who is Benito in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

In season 3 episode 9, Belly's arrival in Paris isn't quite what she expects. Belly learns that there are no places left for her to study there and, right afterwards, someone steals her bag. Sheeventually tracks down the bag in a club using her AirTag and a group of European young adults are so impressed with Belly's antics that they befriend her.

One of the young adults in question is Benito, played by Spanish actor Fernando Cattori, and he takes an immediate liking to Belly. After leaning about the cancelled wedding, Benito says: "Wow. You're a badass." We also learn that Benito almost married someone for a "spouse VISA".

When Belly states that she's going to fly back home, it's Benito who says: "Or you could stay?" The episode then ends with Belly seemingly deciding to stay in Paris.

Now, if you've read the books you'll know that these lines are a huge teaser for what's to come.

Does Belly date Benito in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

In the books, we learn about Belly's travels abroad through letters that Conrad writes to Belly. We discover that Belly dates Benito. Conrad writes: "Speaking of news, [Laurel] told me you met some Spanish guy named Benito, and he rides around on a scooter. Really, Belly? A guy named Benito with a scooter."

Dragging Benito further, Conrad continues: "He probably wears leather pants and has a long stringy ponytail. I don't even want to know. Don't tell me. He probably looks like a model and weighs 100 pounds and writes in Spanish."

If that weren't enough, we find out that Belly and Benito split. In another letter, Conrad writes: "I heard you aren't hanging out with that guy Benito anymore. Don't say I didn't warn you."

Based on the books, it seems clear that Benito asking Belly to stay is a hint that he fancies her and, the VISA anecdote is a clue that he may not end up being the perfect guy.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Belly and Benito's romance unravel?

Read more about The Summer I Turned Pretty here:

Perrie Plays A Wild Game Of 'What The Deck?'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.