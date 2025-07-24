The Summer I Turned Pretty completely removes important Belly detail in episode 3

Why did they remove Belly's narration in The Summer I Turned pretty season 3 episode 3? Picture: Prime Video

By Katie Louise Smith

Belly's narration about her feelings for Conrad have been noticeably removed from season 3 episode 3. Here's why fans think it was deliberate.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans have noticed that a very important detail about Belly (Lola Tung) was removed from the latest episode and they've got some pretty convincing theories as to why.

If you're a fan of the books, you'll know how key Belly's narration is to the story. That narration also pops up in the show with Belly telling us exactly what she's thinking or feeling – or what she wants us to think.

However, in season 3 episode 3 ('Last Supper'), the show completely omits Belly's narration during the scene where she's getting ready for an event with her and Jeremiah's families a.k.a. the moment she comes to face-to-face with Conrad again.

That moment in the book reveals some pretty serious truths about Belly's feelings towards Conrad but there might be a specific reason why it's not included in the show.

Belly and Jeremiah are now engaged in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Picture: Prime Video

In episode 3, we see Belly get ready for the event honouring Conrad and Jeremiah’s late mother Susannah, paying close attention to her appearance and outfit.

If you've read the books, you'll know that Belly's narration in that scene reveals that she is still thinking about Conrad even though she's engaged to Jeremiah.

"Because I really did believe he was coming. If I didn’t, would I have taken extra care with my hair that morning? In the shower, would I have shaved my legs not once but twice, just to be safe?” Belly narrates in the book.

However, in the show, there's no narration at all and fans are arguing that TV viewers are completely missing a lot of the context in the scene. But some viewers have a theory about why it was removed...

Despite being engaged to Jeremiah, Belly is still thinking about Conrad. Picture: Prime Video

Sharing their theories on social media, some viewers think that the decision to remove the narration was deliberate, for two reasons.

One: Belly's narration about her obvious feelings for Conrad was removed in order to keep viewers guessing and keep those who are rooting for Belly and Jeremiah locked in to the story.

As author Jenny Han has previously said, there are several changes from the book to the show and the ending is different too. While book readers know who Belly ends up with on the page, TV viewers don't.

And two: The scene without the narration drives home the idea that Belly is completely on autopilot and not thinking in the moment. On Reddit, one fan theorised: "She’s all vibes no thoughts about this engagement because if she had thoughts she’d have to deal with the fact she’s still in love with Conrad."

"I think we as the viewer are supposed to feel just as confused about her motivations of marrying Jeremiah as her family are."

belly getting ready for the garden ceremony with her voiceover as it should've been pic.twitter.com/rJYC89SZK9 — giuli ✴︎ TSITP SPOILERS (@giulsforgiuls) July 23, 2025

belly’s lack of narration also ruined this episode, there’s so many scenes that only readers will understand like the getting ready scene and her feelings seeing conrad for the first time - the context is important — maisie ♡ (@jolangfrds) July 23, 2025

these scenes have the opportunity to be so impactful to the story if they actually narrated belly's internal dialogue instead of leaving them as little hints for people that read the books😭 https://t.co/Q3EAv48ncD — sona (@swiftlydunphy) July 23, 2025

Instead of the narration, the scene where Belly gets ready includes Sabrina Carpenter's 'Please Please Please' which fans believe to be a nod to Belly's feelings towards Jeremiah following his admission of cheating.

"Jenny made sure the 'I beg you don't embarrass me motherf---er' was in there too," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Whatever the case may be about Belly's missing narration, we trust and believe that the mastermind Jenny Han has a plan.

Read more about The Summer I Turned Pretty here:

The Fantastic Four Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.