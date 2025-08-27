Read Belly's full letter from Susannah in The Summer I Turned Pretty here
27 August 2025, 21:00
What did Belly's letter from Susannah say in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Read the full letter here.
Listen to this article
Wondering what Belly's letter from Susannah says in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Here's your answer.
Season 3 episode 8 ('Last Kiss') was the episode all Team Conrad fans had been waiting for as Belly and Jeremiah's relationship came crashing down just before their wedding. In between all the drama, fights and love confessions, Conrad and Jeremiah's mother Susannah lowkey threw a spanner into the works with her letters.
Before her death, Susannah wrote letters to Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah to be given to them on their respective wedding days. Laurel gives Belly hers, but we don't actually see Belly open her letter in the show (not yet, at least) but the full text is included in the final book.
Want to know what it said? Read Belly's full letter below.
What does Susannah's letter to Belly say?
Read Susannah's letter to Belly in full below
