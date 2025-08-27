Read Belly's full letter from Susannah in The Summer I Turned Pretty here

What does Susannah's letter to Belly say in The Summer I Turned Pretty?
Katie Louise Smith

What did Belly's letter from Susannah say in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Read the full letter here.

Wondering what Belly's letter from Susannah says in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Here's your answer.

Season 3 episode 8 ('Last Kiss') was the episode all Team Conrad fans had been waiting for as Belly and Jeremiah's relationship came crashing down just before their wedding. In between all the drama, fights and love confessions, Conrad and Jeremiah's mother Susannah lowkey threw a spanner into the works with her letters.

Before her death, Susannah wrote letters to Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah to be given to them on their respective wedding days. Laurel gives Belly hers, but we don't actually see Belly open her letter in the show (not yet, at least) but the full text is included in the final book.

Want to know what it said? Read Belly's full letter below.

What does Susannah's letter to Belly say?

Read Susannah's letter to Belly in full below

Dearest Belly,

Right now I am picturing you today, on your wedding day, looking radiant and lovely, the prettiest bride there ever was. I picture you about thirty or so, a woman who's had lots and lots of adventures and romances. I picture you marrying a man who is solid and steady and strong, a man with kind eyes. I am sure your young man is completely wonderful, even if he doesn't have the last name Fisher! Ha.

You know that I could not love you more if you were my own daughter. My Belly, my special girl. Watching you grow up was one of the great joys of my life.

My girl who ached and yearned for so many things... a kitten you could name Margaret, rainbow roller skates, edible bubble bath! A boy who would kiss you the way Rhett kissed Scarlett. I hope you've found him, darling.

Be happy. Be good to each other.

All of my love always, Susannah

- - Belly's letter from Susannah in We'll Always Have Summer
