The Summer I Turned Pretty drops huge Belly and Jeremiah easter egg with Billie Eilish song

28 July 2025, 17:29

The Summer I Turned Pretty drops huge Belly and Jeremiah easter egg with Billie Eilish song
The Summer I Turned Pretty drops huge Belly and Jeremiah easter egg with Billie Eilish song. Picture: Prime Video
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 3 soundtrack teases how Belly and Jeremiah's story ends.

It's official. Billie Eilish's 'Birds of a Feather' has been used in The Summer I Turned Pretty and it may act as an easter egg for Belly and Jeremiah's romance.

Fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty already know that the series has one of the best soundtracks on television right now. From Chappell Roan to Sabrina Carpenter, the show knows exactly when to use songs to make key emotional moments in the show hit even harder.

Not only that but The Summer I Turned Pretty book trilogy was inspired by Taylor Swift's 'The Way I Loved You' and Taylor's music features heavily in every season of the show. Season 3 has already included a devastating 'You're Losing Me' moment.

Now, Billie Eilish's 'Birds of a Feather' has featured in the show and it lowkey teases how Belly's love triangle ends.

WARNING: The Summer I Turned Pretty book spoilers below

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 teaser trailer

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 3 opens with Belly and Jeremiah kissing after getting engaged to each other and 'Birds of a Feather' plays in the background. At first glance, it appears that the song has been used to play into how in love Belly and Jeremiah are. However, it may actually foreshadow what's next.

If you've read the books, you will already know that Belly and Jeremiah never actually get married. While planning her wedding to Jeremiah, Belly rekindles her bond with Conrad and realises that she and Jeremiah were never meant to be. After studying abroad, Belly gets back together with Conrad and they marry.

So what does 'Birds of a Feather' have to do with it? In the chorus, Billie sings: Birds of a feather, we should stick together, I know / I said I'd never think I wasn't better alone / Can't change the weather, might not be forever. As romantic as the song is, Billie admits that this relationship "might not be forever".

Could the song inclusion hint that Belly and Jeremiah's relationship "might not be forever"?

WARNING: The Summer I Turned Pretty book spoilers below
WARNING: The Summer I Turned Pretty book spoilers below. Picture: Prime

On top of that, Billie sings: But you're so full of s--- / Tell me it's a bit, no / Say you don't see it, your mind's polluted / Say you wanna quit, don't be stupid. In other words, as beautiful as the song sounds, there's a darker subtext to it.

Billie is essentially trying to convince herself that she is meant to be with the subject of the song. In the same way, Belly and Jeremiah are trying to convince themselves that they should be together in the wake of his "cheating".

Whether or not the series ends like the book is still yet to be confirmed. However, if Belly and Jeremiah do split, it seems likely that 'Birds of a Feather' was chosen with Belly and Jeremiah's breakup in mind.

What do you think? Did you spot the easter egg?

