The Summer I Turned Pretty makes major change to iconic Belly and Conrad scene

By Sam Prance

Fans are losing it over the wild difference between the scene and the original in the book.

The Summer I Turned Pretty has just adapted a fan-fave Belly and Conrad scene but there's one major difference.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is quickly shaping up to be the show's steamiest season. From Belly finding out that Jeremiah slept with with Lacie twice to Belly and Conrad's passionate flashback sex scene, we're a far cry away from the longing gazes of season 1. Not only that but the infamous peach scene has left viewers' hearts racing.

Episode 6 ups the ante even further with another jaw-dropping Belly and Conrad scene. However, fans have spotted that Jenny Han altered the beloved Bonrad scene from the book to make it even more illicit.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer

At the end of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, episode 6, Conrad gets home from surfing with a serious injury. Noticing blood on the kitchen floor, Belly goes to help him. Belly then bandages Conrad's wound and, in doing so, gets very close to Conrad to the point where it looks like they're about to kiss. Conrad then leaves.

However, Belly's voiceover reveals exactly what she's thinking. As Taylor Swift's 'False God' plays, Belly catches her breath and we hear Belly say: "What just happened? What did I almost do? This time wasn't like with the peaches. This time it was all me."

Pretty spicy right? Well, part of the reason the scene is so spicy is because Jenny changed Conrad's injury. In the book, Conrad cuts his calf, whereas in the series he cuts his thigh. As a result, the scene is even more intimate.

Reacting, one fan said: "i’m so glad they put that cut on his thigh instead of his calf like in the books this was ten times more buzzy."

They added: "brushing his inner thigh putting the bandage on him? crazy work".

i’m so glad they put that cut on his thigh instead of his calf like in the books this was ten times more buzzy pic.twitter.com/62RksSdQDs — ★ tsitp spoilers (@dowlark) August 16, 2025

As it stands, author Jenny Han is yet to discuss the change but fans are living for it.

What do you think? Do you like how the scene was altered?

