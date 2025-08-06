Belly and Conrad's peach scene in The Summer I Turned Pretty is even steamier in the book

Belly and Conrad's peach scene in The Summer I Turned Pretty is even steamier in the book . Picture: Prime Video

By Sam Prance

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, episode 5's peach scene is told from Belly's perspective in the book instead of Conrad's and it reveals exactly what she thinks in that moment.

If you're losing it over Belly and Conrad's peach scene in The Summer I Turned Pretty, you need to read it in the book.

Ever since The Summer I Turned Pretty debuted on Prime, the TV series has divided fans over changes it makes from the books. Some changes, like Jeremiah being queer, have been embraced by viewers. However other changes, like author Jenny Han teasing that the ending of Belly's love story will be different to the novels, have sparked controversy.

That being said, for the most part, Jenny remains pretty loyal to the source material. In fact, some scenes take exact lines from the books and repeat them word for word. Season 3's peach scene is one of them but the scene is told from Belly's perspective in the books so you know exactly what she thinks and it makes it even steamier.

Scroll down to learn how the peach scene is written in the books and how Belly processes that steamy moment.

In The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, episode 5, Conrad helps Belly plan her wedding to Jeremiah when Jeremiah is stuck at work. Sparks begin to fly between the characters again and, on the way home, they pass a peach stand. Belly is hungry so Conrad drives back and, after Belly eats a peach, Conrad wipes Belly's chin with his shirt.

It's clear in the moment that there's sexual tension between Belly and Conrad but we don't hear Belly's thoughts. She steps away from Conrad and says she's gonna get some for Jeremiah. Conrad returns to the car and, in his voiceover, says: "Whatever I thought was happening here, was only in my head. She and Jere, that's the reality."

The scene is beat for beat the same in the book but we have insight into what Belly thinks. Describing the moment in the book, We'll Always Have Summer, Belly states: "Conrad reached out and wiped my chin with his shirt. It was maybe the most intimate thing anyone had ever done to me."

She then continues: "I felt light-headed, unsteady on my feet. It was all in the way he looked at me, just those few seconds. Then he dropped his eyes, like the sun was too bright behind me."

Belly and Conrad's peach scene in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Picture: Prime Video

If that wasn't enough, when Conrad goes back to the car, Belly says: "I was shaking as I piled peaches into a plastic bag. Just one look, one touch from him, and I was shaking. It was madness. I was marrying his brother."

In other words, whatever Conrad thought was happening here was not only in his head. Despite getting married to Jeremiah, Belly very clearly still has feelings for Conrad.

To paraphrase RuPaul, if you've not read The Summer I Turned Pretty books, you're only getting half the story.

