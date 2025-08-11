The Summer I Turned Pretty fans in shock over Belly’s relationship timeline with Conrad and Jeremiah

11 August 2025, 18:10

Sam Prance

Fans have figured out exactly when Belly broke up with Conrad and started dating Jeremiah and it may surprise you.

You're obsessed with The Summer I Turned Pretty but have you ever stopped to work out Belly's relationship timeline.

It's no secret that The Summer I Turned Pretty fans are split over Belly's tense love triangle with brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher. In season 1, we learn that Belly's always had a crush on Conrad and they end up dating. However, thanks to several relationship hiccups, Belly starts seeing Jeremiah in season 2 and now they're engaged.

What's the exact timeline of Belly's relationships with Jeremiah and Conrad though? The answer might surprise you.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer

Amid the release of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, a fan has made a supercut timeline of exactly when Belly breaks up with Conrad and how soon she starts dating Jeremiah and it's left fans in shock. The fan tweeted: "The timeline for the summer i turned pretty is so sick and twisted???"

Below are all the events they've put together that mark out how quickly Belly started dating Jeremiah after Conrad.

  • March - Belly asks Conrad to take her to prom
  • March - Conrad and Belly sleep together in Belly's spare room
  • Early April - Belly and Conrad break up at prom
  • Early April - Susannah tells Belly Conrad's having a hard time
  • Mid April - Susannah asks Conrad to look after Jeremiah
  • Mid April - Susannah dies
  • Late April - Belly tells Conrad she hates him at Susannah's wake
  • Late May - Conrad goes missing
  • Early June - Conrad and Belly argue on the beach
  • Early June - Conrad sees Belly kissing Jeremiah
  • Early June - Conrad let's Belly be with Jeremiah
  • July - Conrad and Belly are officially together

In other words, Belly and Jeremiah kissed less than two months after she broke up with Conrad. The couple started dating just three months after the split with Susannah dying in between.

Reacting to Belly's timeline, one fan tweeted: "this really puts into perspective how fast belly moved from brother to brother, she needed time to herself; to properly grieve over losing conrad and losing susannah."

Another wrote: "oh my gosh the Fourth of July clip makes me SICK. It was WEEKS."

Things are slightly different for Belly in the books because she doesn't sleep with Jeremiah or Conrad in this timeline.

To find out if Belly ends up marry Jeremiah or not, check out our The Summer I Turned Pretty book summary here.

