The Summer I Turned Pretty fans in shock over Belly’s relationship timeline with Conrad and Jeremiah

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans in shock over Belly’s relationship timeline with Conrad and Jeremiah. Picture: Prime Video

By Sam Prance

Fans have figured out exactly when Belly broke up with Conrad and started dating Jeremiah and it may surprise you.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

You're obsessed with The Summer I Turned Pretty but have you ever stopped to work out Belly's relationship timeline.

It's no secret that The Summer I Turned Pretty fans are split over Belly's tense love triangle with brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher. In season 1, we learn that Belly's always had a crush on Conrad and they end up dating. However, thanks to several relationship hiccups, Belly starts seeing Jeremiah in season 2 and now they're engaged.

What's the exact timeline of Belly's relationships with Jeremiah and Conrad though? The answer might surprise you.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer

Amid the release of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, a fan has made a supercut timeline of exactly when Belly breaks up with Conrad and how soon she starts dating Jeremiah and it's left fans in shock. The fan tweeted: "The timeline for the summer i turned pretty is so sick and twisted???"

Below are all the events they've put together that mark out how quickly Belly started dating Jeremiah after Conrad.

March - Belly asks Conrad to take her to prom

- Belly asks Conrad to take her to prom March - Conrad and Belly sleep together in Belly's spare room

- Conrad and Belly sleep together in Belly's spare room Early April - Belly and Conrad break up at prom

- Belly and Conrad break up at prom Early April - Susannah tells Belly Conrad's having a hard time

- Susannah tells Belly Conrad's having a hard time Mid April - Susannah asks Conrad to look after Jeremiah

- Susannah asks Conrad to look after Jeremiah Mid April - Susannah dies

- Susannah dies Late April - Belly tells Conrad she hates him at Susannah's wake

- Belly tells Conrad she hates him at Susannah's wake Late May - Conrad goes missing

- Conrad goes missing Early June - Conrad and Belly argue on the beach

- Conrad and Belly argue on the beach Early June - Conrad sees Belly kissing Jeremiah

- Conrad sees Belly kissing Jeremiah Early June - Conrad let's Belly be with Jeremiah

- Conrad let's Belly be with Jeremiah July - Conrad and Belly are officially together

In other words, Belly and Jeremiah kissed less than two months after she broke up with Conrad. The couple started dating just three months after the split with Susannah dying in between.

the timeline for the summer i turned pretty is so sick and twisted???

if i was conrad fisher, i would've offed myself in front of everyone and forever change the trajectory of their lives. pic.twitter.com/uL3mEznMHs — bree ❀ tsitp spoilers (@chappellofliv) August 8, 2025

Reacting to Belly's timeline, one fan tweeted: "this really puts into perspective how fast belly moved from brother to brother, she needed time to herself; to properly grieve over losing conrad and losing susannah."

Another wrote: "oh my gosh the Fourth of July clip makes me SICK. It was WEEKS."

this really puts into perspective how fast belly moved from brother to brother, she needed time to herself; to properly grieve over losing conrad and losing susannah. — bees .° ༘ tsitp era & spoilers (@strawoftsalt) August 8, 2025

oh my gosh the Fourth of July clip makes me SICK. It was WEEKS. 😭 — . (@beachtower8) August 8, 2025

Imagine saying i was out of my mind in love about ur ex and then a week later making out with his younger brother on your exes car in his ex not even a full week later like lmao why is belly given so much grace on this app? She makes elena gilbert look like a saint — . (@ilobechickfila) August 9, 2025

when you watch it like that, it’s honestly surprising how Conrad was and is still in love with Belly after her behaviour especially at funeral — lil’ bunny ✨ (@ihavebackrolls) August 8, 2025

Things are slightly different for Belly in the books because she doesn't sleep with Jeremiah or Conrad in this timeline.

To find out if Belly ends up marry Jeremiah or not, check out our The Summer I Turned Pretty book summary here.

Read more The Summer I Turned Pretty news here:

Chad Michael Murray & Manny Jacinto's Chaotic Dream Fan Edit Songs | Freakier Friday

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.