The Summer I Turned Pretty drops devastating Conrad easter egg with Harry Styles song

The Summer I Turned Pretty drops huge Belly and Conrad easter egg with Harry Styles song. Picture: Prime

By Sam Prance

There's a deeper meaning to the Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5 soundtrack in one key Belly and Conrad scene.

Team Conrad assemble! Did you see the Harry Styles easter egg in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, episode 5?

It's no secret that The Summer I Turned Pretty has one of the best soundtracks on television. From Olivia Rodrigo to Sabrina Carpenter, every season features some of the most beloved songs in pop music. Not only that but, to date, the show has featured 13 Taylor Swift songs and the books were inspired by Taylor's 'The Way I Loved You'.

On top of that, almost every song in season 3 contains references to the plot. In episode 3, Billie Eilish's 'Birds of a Feather' was a huge easter egg and now fans are losing it over the role Harry Styles' 'Cherry' plays in episode 5.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, episode 5 (The Last Dance) is told from Conrad's point of view. As a result, we get to find out exactly how he feels about Belly marrying Jeremiah. In the episode, Jere is unable to help Belly with wedding errands, so Conrad steps in and we see glimpses of their lingering feelings for each other.

In one notable car scene, Belly is driving with Conrad in the passenger seat. There's an awkward silence between the two of them as 'Cherry' by Harry Styles plays on the radio. Conrad then asks Belly about her grad school plans and 'Cherry' plays in the background of the entire conversation.

So far so normal but, if you've listened to 'Cherry' before, you will know the lyrics apply directly to Conrad's life. The song is about seeing an ex move on with someone else and finding it difficult to stomach because you miss being with them and are still in love with them.

Harry sings: Don't you call him "baby" / We're not talkin' lately / Don't you call him what you used to call me, which happens to be how Conrad feels about Belly and Jeremiah.

In the verse, Harry adds: I confess / I can tell that you are at your best / I'm selfish so I'm hating it. It mirrors how Conrad feels for still pining after Belly.

No. I'm not crying you are.

harry’s cherry playing during a belly and conrad scene in tsitp !!! and when u look at the lyrics … a highly likely scenario for the song to be used in 😭 pic.twitter.com/EeTCB1THvl — ☆ (@harrysangelsue) August 6, 2025

“don’t you call him baby-“ CHERRY IN A TSITP EPISODE IN CONRADS POV #TheSummerITurnedPretty pic.twitter.com/y7Gxc8XLdE — mac ｡°❀ 🫧 (@onlyangeleclerc) August 6, 2025

BELLY & CONRAD LISTENING TO CHERRY WHAT THE HELL#TheSummerITurnedPretty pic.twitter.com/SiiVbLtRAB — giuli ✴︎ TSITP SPOILERS (@giulsforgiuls) August 6, 2025

Brb - taking a sick day to process this.

Did you spot the easter egg?

