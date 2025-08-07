The Summer I Turned Pretty drops devastating Conrad easter egg with Harry Styles song

7 August 2025, 11:54 | Updated: 7 August 2025, 12:25

The Summer I Turned Pretty drops huge Belly and Conrad easter egg with Harry Styles song
The Summer I Turned Pretty drops huge Belly and Conrad easter egg with Harry Styles song. Picture: Prime
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

There's a deeper meaning to the Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5 soundtrack in one key Belly and Conrad scene.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Team Conrad assemble! Did you see the Harry Styles easter egg in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, episode 5?

It's no secret that The Summer I Turned Pretty has one of the best soundtracks on television. From Olivia Rodrigo to Sabrina Carpenter, every season features some of the most beloved songs in pop music. Not only that but, to date, the show has featured 13 Taylor Swift songs and the books were inspired by Taylor's 'The Way I Loved You'.

On top of that, almost every song in season 3 contains references to the plot. In episode 3, Billie Eilish's 'Birds of a Feather' was a huge easter egg and now fans are losing it over the role Harry Styles' 'Cherry' plays in episode 5.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, episode 5 (The Last Dance) is told from Conrad's point of view. As a result, we get to find out exactly how he feels about Belly marrying Jeremiah. In the episode, Jere is unable to help Belly with wedding errands, so Conrad steps in and we see glimpses of their lingering feelings for each other.

In one notable car scene, Belly is driving with Conrad in the passenger seat. There's an awkward silence between the two of them as 'Cherry' by Harry Styles plays on the radio. Conrad then asks Belly about her grad school plans and 'Cherry' plays in the background of the entire conversation.

So far so normal but, if you've listened to 'Cherry' before, you will know the lyrics apply directly to Conrad's life. The song is about seeing an ex move on with someone else and finding it difficult to stomach because you miss being with them and are still in love with them.

Harry sings: Don't you call him "baby" / We're not talkin' lately / Don't you call him what you used to call me, which happens to be how Conrad feels about Belly and Jeremiah.

In the verse, Harry adds: I confess / I can tell that you are at your best / I'm selfish so I'm hating it. It mirrors how Conrad feels for still pining after Belly.

No. I'm not crying you are.

Brb - taking a sick day to process this.

Did you spot the easter egg?

Read more The Summer I Turned Pretty news here:

WATCH: Pedro Pascal gets chaotic with 'sticky hand' in mystery Fantastic Four interview

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Dejon's promo image and relative Niah.

Love Island star Dejon's relative asked to 'take down' video calling him 'narcissist'

Love Island

Wicked Part 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs and news about the sequel movie

Wicked For Good: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs and news about Wicked Part 2

Tasha Ghouri posing and with ex-army officials.

Tasha Ghouri reveals why she quit SAS Who Dares Wins

Cach from Love Island's age, job, height, where he's from and more

Love Island's Cach: Age, job, height, where he's from and what happened in his series

Love Island

Love Island winners Toni and Cach during the final

Are Love Island winners Toni and Cach still together?

Love Island

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans outraged after realising who Kayleigh really is

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans outraged after realising who Kayleigh actually is

Why is there only 4 episodes of Wednesday season 2? Here's why it's so short

Is Wednesday season 2 only 4 episodes long? Here's why it's so short

Dejon promo image and sitting.

Love Island's Dejon breaks silence on backlash in emotional statement

Love Island

Love Island 2025 finalists Ty, Cach, Harry, Shakira and Jamie

Love Island 2025 finalists share first pictures as they arrive at UK airport

Love Island

Harry and Shakira in the garden and with a doll.

Are Love Island's Harry and Shakira still together?

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits