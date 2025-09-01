The Summer I Turned Pretty author defends Belly and Conrad's age gap against criticism

By Sam Prance

How old are Belly and Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Their age difference and Jeremiah's age explained.

The Summer I Turned Pretty writer Jenny Han has shut down criticism surrounding Belly and Conrad's age difference.

Ever since Jenny Han released the first The Summer I Turned Pretty book in 2009, fans have been obsessed with the love triangle between Belly Conklin and the Fisher brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah. The romantic entanglement goes back to when Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah were children as they grew up spending all of their summers together.

In The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8, it becomes clear that Belly and Conrad still have intense feelings for each other. As a result, Belly and Jeremiah cancel their wedding and the episode ends with Belly bumping into Conrad at the airport...leaving fans desperate to know if they will end up with each other once and for all.

However, some people are now complaining that Belly and Conrad's age gap is problematic and now Jenny Han has responded. So how old are Belly and Conrad? Scroll down to see their ages and what Jenny has said about them.

In The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8, we find out that Susannah wrote letters for Jeremiah, Conrad and Belly to open on their respective wedding days. However, Jeremiah and Conrad's letters tragically get mixed up. As a result, Jeremiah opens Conrad's letter on his wedding day and it ultimately leads to Jeremiah and Belly splitting up.

Taking to Instagram (Aug 29), Jenny shared the full letter that Susannah wrote for Conrad on his wedding day. In the letter Susannah references Conrad and Belly's past relationship by writing: "I only ever got to see you in love once, and for that I will always, always be grateful. Not that just I got to see you in love but I got to see you be loved."

Susannah continues to exclaim: "Oh, the way she looked at you - it was like you were the only boy in the world. As a mother, there is no greater gift than to see her child be as dearly loved by another person. Today, if there's even a fraction of the love I saw then, I am more than happy. I am overjoyed."

In the comments, one fan wrote: "I think it's weird to talk about a teenager loving her son who was much older than her. There's an unhealthy amount of stuff going on with these relationships starting with Susannah."

Jenny then clapped back: "Conrad is less than two years older than Belly. They were both teenagers?"

Jenny Han addresses Conrad and Belly's age difference. Picture: Instagram

How old is Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

In the first The Summer I Turned Pretty season, Belly is 15 and she actually celebrates her 16th birthday in episode 3. As for season 2, Belly is 17-years-old. Season 3 begins after a four year time jump when Belly is 21 and in her Junior Year in college. There's also flashbacks throughout the show where we see Belly as a younger kid.

How old is Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Conrad is two years older than Belly. He's 18 in the first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty and 19 when season 2 starts. This would make Conrad 23 years old in season 3. When we see flashbacks of Conrad and Belly as kids, it's unclear exactly how old they are but there are just two years between them.

How old is Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

As for Jeremiah, he's just one year older than Belly and one year younger than Conrad. This makes him 17 in season 1, 18 in season 2 and 22 in season 3.

As fans will know, there are questionable relationships in The Summer I Turned Pretty but none of that has to do with age gaps.

