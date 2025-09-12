The Summer I Turned Pretty fans spot shocking Benito easter egg ahead of final episode

Picture: Prime

By Sam Prance

Do Belly and Benito break up in The Summer I Turned Pretty? A hidden detail in episode 11 reveals their fate.

Are you Team Conrad, Team Jeremiah...or Team Benito?! The Summer I Turned Pretty fans have just spotted a brand new easter egg that teases what happens between Belly and Benito in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 finale.

Ever since The Summer I Turned Pretty started airing, there's only really been two boys fighting for Belly's affection. Cam Cameron is, of course, an icon but he never had a chance of winning Belly over given her relationship with the Fisher brothers. However, season 3 changes things up with the introduction of Mexican boyfriend Benito.

In The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, Belly starts dating Benito in Paris leading fans to wonder if he's endgame. Now, viewers have now spotted a hidden detail that teases how Belly's love stories with Benito (and Conrad) end.

Do Belly and Benito break up in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Watch Belly in Paris in the final The Summer I Turned Pretty trailer

In The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10, Belly and Benito begin dating each other at New Year's Eve and it isn't long before their relationship gets serious. Benito even invites Belly to Mexico for his grandmother's birthday but Belly seems hesitant to commit leading fans to wonder if she's as into him as he is into her.

At the end of the episode, Belly moves into a flat in Paris alone and, while Benito helps her move in, Belly insists that she spends her first night in the flat alone. Belly then writes a postcard to Conrad thanking him for sending Junior Mint to her. She also gives Conrad her new address.

Meanwhile, Conrad agonises over Belly's postcard and, when he has to travel to Brussels, he decides last minute to change his flight to Paris so that he can see Belly in person and seemingly tell her how he feels about her.

We never hear if Belly does accept going to Mexico with Benito but, at the end of the episode she gets a haircut as "something new for summer".

Picture: Prime

So will Conrad confront Belly with Benito breakup in the finale? Based on the timeline, fans think that Belly and Benito have already broken up. Someone wrote: "wait so is benito not in the picture anymore????? if it’s the end of june and he was asking her to go with him to mexico in may then did she just not go and call things off romantically??"

Another person said: "very symbolic belly kicks out benito the first night in her new apartment and instead spends it reading conrad’s letter and writing her postcard to him … like she doesn’t want benito in her home and in this new chapter of her life but conrad is already there".

wait so is benito not in the picture anymore????? if it’s the end of june and he was asking her to go with him to mexico in may then did she just not go and call things off romantically?? 😭😭😭😭😭 — jen | TSITP SPOILERS!!! (@seresintraces) September 10, 2025

very symbolic belly kicks out benito the first night in her new apartment and instead spends it reading conrad’s letter and writing her postcard to him … like she doesn’t want benito in her home and in this new chapter of her life but conrad is already there — ★ tsitp spoilers (@dowlark) September 11, 2025

hear me out but I think Benito is already out of the picture — Becky 🌸 (@rubybeaufort_) September 11, 2025

imo the benito thing is already so over and they probably just stayed as good friends 'cause if something serious was really happening between them she wouldn't give conrad her new adress so he keeps writing to her let's be fr pic.twitter.com/ZvRIWbAEZI — sofi ∞ tsitp spoilers ❤️‍🔥 (@loveslivvia) September 10, 2025

Taking context clues into consideration, it's possible that Belly never went to Mexico and ended things with Benito as a result. If so, the path is now wide open for Conrad to get back with Belly in the finale unless she wants to be single now.

Author Jenny Han has already teased that the ending is different to the books so anything is possible.

What do you think? Has Belly already ended things with Benito?

