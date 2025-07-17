Who plays Agnes in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Why you recognise Zoe De Grand'Maison

Who plays Agnes in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Picture: Prime Video

By Katie Louise Smith

No, Agnes is not played by Sadie Sink but if you watched Riverdale, you'll have definitely seen Zoé de Grand'Maison on-screen before.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is finally here and the first two episodes introduce viewers to a bunch of new characters including Agnes – but who plays her on the show? Is that Stranger Things' Sadie Sink? (Nope, it's not!)

In Jenny Han's book, We'll Always Have Summer, Agnes is introduced as one of Conrad's closest friends. The two hook up from time to time, too. In the series, while there's implied history between them, their friendship seems pretty platonic.

Fans have already fallen in love with Agnes' expanded character and 'good vibes'. Some also think she looks pretty familiar and if you've watched Riverdale, you'll have definitely seen the actress on your screens before. Here's who plays Agnes in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.

Agnes is Conrad's closest friends in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Picture: Prime Video

Who plays Agnes in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Well, it's not Sadie Sink despite people thinking that Agnes is portrayed by the Stranger Things star. We get it, it's the red hair! And they do kiiiind of look alike but nope, not Sadie!

Agnes is played by Zoe De Grand'Maison. The 30-year-old Canadian actress is best known for her previous roles as Gracie Johanssen in Orphan Black and Evelyn Evernever in Riverdale.

Yes, if you were an avid Riverdale watcher then you'll probably recognise Zoe as the extremely creepy and very untrustworthy Evelyn. She joined the show in season 3 as part of the 'Farm' storyline alongside 'father' Edgar Evernever (played by Chad Michael Murray), who actually turned out to be her husband.

Thankfully, Agnes is not a sinister character like Evelyn in The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Zoe De Grand'Maison previously played Evelyn Evernever in Riverdale. Picture: The CW

Agnes is an existing character from Jenny Han's book series. In the show, she's introduced as one of Conrad's close friends and confidants from college who inspires him to be better personally and professionally.

During a conversation in episode 1, the two briefly allude to a past romantic relationship when Conrad says: "I'm not very good at relationships, you of all people should know that one." The conversation then continues with Agnes confirming that the duo's relationship is now strictly platonic.

So far, we've only seen the first two episodes so there may well me more revealed about her character in the coming episodes. We'll see!

Read more about The Summer I Turned Pretty here:

The Buccaneers Cast Spill Their Secrets In 'The Tower Of Truth'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.