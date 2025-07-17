Who plays Agnes in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Why you recognise Zoe De Grand'Maison

17 July 2025, 15:27

Zoe De Grand'Maison as Agnes and Christopher Briney as Conrad
Who plays Agnes in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Picture: Prime Video
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

No, Agnes is not played by Sadie Sink but if you watched Riverdale, you'll have definitely seen Zoé de Grand'Maison on-screen before.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is finally here and the first two episodes introduce viewers to a bunch of new characters including Agnes – but who plays her on the show? Is that Stranger Things' Sadie Sink? (Nope, it's not!)

In Jenny Han's book, We'll Always Have Summer, Agnes is introduced as one of Conrad's closest friends. The two hook up from time to time, too. In the series, while there's implied history between them, their friendship seems pretty platonic.

Fans have already fallen in love with Agnes' expanded character and 'good vibes'. Some also think she looks pretty familiar and if you've watched Riverdale, you'll have definitely seen the actress on your screens before. Here's who plays Agnes in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.

Agnes is Conrad's closest friends in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3
Agnes is Conrad's closest friends in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Picture: Prime Video

Who plays Agnes in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Well, it's not Sadie Sink despite people thinking that Agnes is portrayed by the Stranger Things star. We get it, it's the red hair! And they do kiiiind of look alike but nope, not Sadie!

Agnes is played by Zoe De Grand'Maison. The 30-year-old Canadian actress is best known for her previous roles as Gracie Johanssen in Orphan Black and Evelyn Evernever in Riverdale.

Yes, if you were an avid Riverdale watcher then you'll probably recognise Zoe as the extremely creepy and very untrustworthy Evelyn. She joined the show in season 3 as part of the 'Farm' storyline alongside 'father' Edgar Evernever (played by Chad Michael Murray), who actually turned out to be her husband.

Thankfully, Agnes is not a sinister character like Evelyn in The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Zoe De Grand'Maison previously played Evelyn Evernever in Riverdale
Zoe De Grand'Maison previously played Evelyn Evernever in Riverdale. Picture: The CW

Agnes is an existing character from Jenny Han's book series. In the show, she's introduced as one of Conrad's close friends and confidants from college who inspires him to be better personally and professionally.

During a conversation in episode 1, the two briefly allude to a past romantic relationship when Conrad says: "I'm not very good at relationships, you of all people should know that one." The conversation then continues with Agnes confirming that the duo's relationship is now strictly platonic.

So far, we've only seen the first two episodes so there may well me more revealed about her character in the coming episodes. We'll see!

Read more about The Summer I Turned Pretty here:

WATCH: The Buccaneers cast spill their secrets in 'The Tower of Truth'

The Buccaneers Cast Spill Their Secrets In 'The Tower Of Truth'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Love Island's Emily and Giorgio in their promo shots

Love Island's Emily and Giorgio spark dating rumours

Love Island

A source claims Lauren and Ty hooked up during this year's 'dry run'.

Does Love Island have a 'dry run'? What is it and when does it happen explained

Love Island

Love Island's Harry and Emma flirting around the fire pit on love Island

Love Island first look teases an unexpected rekindled romance

Love Island

Islander Yasmin reveals her 'secret' twin sister Zara.

Love Island star Yasmin's twin sister Zara shocks fans with revelation

Love Island

Love Island's Lauren and Ty's secret 'dry run' history explained

Love Island's Lauren and Ty's secret 'dry run' reports explained

Love Island

What Taylor Swift songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Every Taylor Swift song in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack

Love Island producers are bringing fans another brutal dumping

Love Island spoiler sees contestant dumped in shocking and brutal twist

Love Island

Love Island's full lineup promo shot

Love Island respond to Woman's Aid statement on misogyny and sexism in the villa

Love Island

What songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Every song on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack (so far)

Love Island bombshell Catarina Pita rumoured to enter villa amid recoupling chaos

Love Island bombshell Catarina Pita rumoured to enter villa amid recoupling chaos

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025? Her dating history explained from Jesse Rutherford to Nat Wolff
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits