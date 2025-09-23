The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains why season 4 was never an option

23 September 2025, 16:43

The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains why season 4 was never an option
The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains why season 4 was never an option. Picture: Prime
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Will there be a The Summer I Turned Pretty season 4? There's a very important reason why we're getting a movie instead.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han has opened up about the film and why she refused to make season 4.

As soon as The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 was announced, Prime confirmed that it would be the final season. However, creator Jenny Han later told Entertainment Weekly that she was open to continuing the show: "Never say never. I never do. If the story is there, then I'm there. As a storyteller, you just get hit with inspiration all the time."

Following the release of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 finale, Jenny revealed that she's making a movie for The Summer I Turned Pretty. Now, Jenny's explained why she opted for a movie instead of another season.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast react to fan comments

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Jenny said: "It feels very complete to me as three seasons. Another season would be just a lot more story to cover and also a lot more conflict [that] I think people don't really want. [Laughs]"

Discussing it further, Jenny added: "They were so eager to get Belly and Conrad together. Do you really want like a season of problems for them? Because that's the thing with story is that there has to be conflict."

As for the plot of the film, Jenny teased:"It's like, 'What happens when you are dating your ex's brother? And you have to see them and you have to be in their life still. What does that look like?'"

In other words, it looks like there will be plenty more Conrad/Jeremiah/Belly tension to come.

Belly and Conrad end up together in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3
Belly and Conrad end up together in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Picture: Prime

Elsewhere Jenny told why she didn't include Belly and Conrad's wedding in season 3 like the books. She revealed: "That the season is about Belly and Conrad coming back together and what needed to happen in order for their reunion to happen."

Jenny continued: "So I know that people were like, "Oh, we barely got any time with the two of them happy, and we wanted episodes of them as a couple." But the journey really was about the reunion, so I didn't want to do a five-minute montage at the end of the season. I thought the movie felt more fitting."

An entire movie instead of a quick glimpse of their wedding? Pretty legendary if you ask me.

What do you think? Are you glad we're getting a movie?

Read more about The Summer I Turned Pretty here:

WATCH: Joe Locke on Heartstopper ending and his hilarious Agatha All Along prank story

Joe Locke On 'Heartstopper' Ending And His Hilarious 'Agatha' Prank Story | What The Deck?

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Dean's MAFS promo image and a smiling selfie.

MAFS UK’s Dean, age, job, Instagram and more revealed

Nelly's MAFS promo image and pictured on her wedding day.

MAFS UK’s Nelly, age, job, Instagram and more revealed

Grace's MAFS promo image and pictured walking into the hen party.

MAFS UK’s Grace, age, job, Instagram and if she quit revealed

Mel Schilling pictured in her MAFS promo, alongside contestants Julia-Ruth and Davide.

Which days is MAFS UK on? Schedule and times for Married At First Sight UK 2025

Leigh [left] and Leah [right] married on MAFS UK season 10

Are MAFS UK's Leah and Leigh still together?

Leah's MAFS promo image and a selfie with a black bow in her hair.

MAFS UK's Leah, age, job, where she's from and bisexual journey explained

Leigh's MAFS promo image and pictured in a selfie.

MAFS UK's Leigh, age, job, where she's from and coming out story revealed

Married at First Sight UK's Sarah and Dean during their honeymoon

MAFS UK's Sarah responds to trolls after backlash over Dean treatment

Taylor Swift UK and international tickets, cinemas and prices for The Official Release Party of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift 'Showgirl' tickets for UK and international cinemas, prices revealed

Keye and Davide pictured at their wedding and Davide's Instagram story.

MAFS UK's Davide drops huge clue he and Keye have split

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits