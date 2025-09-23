The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains why season 4 was never an option

The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains why season 4 was never an option. Picture: Prime

By Sam Prance

Will there be a The Summer I Turned Pretty season 4? There's a very important reason why we're getting a movie instead.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han has opened up about the film and why she refused to make season 4.

As soon as The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 was announced, Prime confirmed that it would be the final season. However, creator Jenny Han later told Entertainment Weekly that she was open to continuing the show: "Never say never. I never do. If the story is there, then I'm there. As a storyteller, you just get hit with inspiration all the time."

Following the release of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 finale, Jenny revealed that she's making a movie for The Summer I Turned Pretty. Now, Jenny's explained why she opted for a movie instead of another season.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast react to fan comments

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Jenny said: "It feels very complete to me as three seasons. Another season would be just a lot more story to cover and also a lot more conflict [that] I think people don't really want. [Laughs]"

Discussing it further, Jenny added: "They were so eager to get Belly and Conrad together. Do you really want like a season of problems for them? Because that's the thing with story is that there has to be conflict."

As for the plot of the film, Jenny teased:"It's like, 'What happens when you are dating your ex's brother? And you have to see them and you have to be in their life still. What does that look like?'"

In other words, it looks like there will be plenty more Conrad/Jeremiah/Belly tension to come.

Belly and Conrad end up together in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Picture: Prime

Elsewhere Jenny told why she didn't include Belly and Conrad's wedding in season 3 like the books. She revealed: "That the season is about Belly and Conrad coming back together and what needed to happen in order for their reunion to happen."

Jenny continued: "So I know that people were like, "Oh, we barely got any time with the two of them happy, and we wanted episodes of them as a couple." But the journey really was about the reunion, so I didn't want to do a five-minute montage at the end of the season. I thought the movie felt more fitting."

An entire movie instead of a quick glimpse of their wedding? Pretty legendary if you ask me.

What do you think? Are you glad we're getting a movie?

Read more about The Summer I Turned Pretty here:

Joe Locke On 'Heartstopper' Ending And His Hilarious 'Agatha' Prank Story | What The Deck?

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.