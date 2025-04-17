The Summer I Turned Pretty author teases what will happen to Belly, Jeremiah and Conrad in season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty author teases what will happen to Belly, Jeremiah and Conrad in season 3. Picture: Prime Video

By Sam Prance

"I'll tell you guys, season 3 is a lot. [Belly] goes through the ringer."

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 looks set to be the hit show's most dramatic season yet with author Jenny Han now teasing that Belly will go "through the ringer" in her ongoing love triangle with brothers Jeremiah and Conrad.

The last season of The Summer I Turned Pretty may have ended with Belly and Conrad breaking up and Belly starting a proper relationship with Jeremiah but is Belly still in love with Conrad? If you have read the books, you will already know what happens next but author Jenny Han has said that the show will change some things from the book.

Now, Jenny and Belly actress Lola Tung have opened up about Belly's love triangle and what to expect in season 3.

Lola Tung talks The Summer I Turned Pretty

Speaking with Teen Vogue in 2024, Jenny praised Lola by saying: "What I love about Lola is she's an amazing secret-keeper. She's an angel…she's a leader and you're never gonna get less than 100% from Lola." Teasing what happens to Belly in season 3, Jenny added: "I'll tell you guys, season 3 is a lot. She goes through the ringer."

Now, Jenny has expanded on the love triangle drama that will unfold in season 3. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she said: "There's so many amazing scenes for Belly and Jeremiah this season - so many. Lola and Gavin have really great chemistry and got into such a good rhythm with each other."

In the same piece, Lola Tung expanded on Jenny's comments. She teased: "Jellyfish fans love how sweet and how they are, at their core, best friends. That relationship is something that's so special and so unique to them. It's exciting to see this season and how their relationship blossoms."

Jenny then added: "We do have a little bit of a time jump going into season 3, so they needed to have that kind of bond, and it was really seamless. It'll be joyful for people to witness it."

Who does Belly end up with in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Picture: Prime Video

As for how Conrad fits into all this, Jenny said: "Conrad's been away from everyone for a while, and now he's back in the mix with people. It's almost like rediscovering and also seeing the ways that they've both changed and have had some distance from each other, and who are these people now?"

Jenny continued: "We know that he went to Stanford, and so he's continuing on his journey to become a doctor, as you can see from that white coat. I think people won't be surprised to see that."

If you want to know exactly how Belly goes "through the ringer" with Jeremiah and Conrad in season 3, you can check out our summary of the final book.

Who do you want Belly to end up with? Are you Team Jeremiah or Team Conrad?

