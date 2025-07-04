The Summer I Turned Pretty author says Belly doesn't have to choose between Conrad and Jeremiah in season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty author says Belly doesn't have to choose between Conrad and Jeremiah in season 3. Picture: Prime Video

By Sam Prance

Who does Belly end up with in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Jenny Han has thrown a spanner in the works.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han has just made some interesting comments on who Belly ends up with.

Ever since The Summer I Turned Pretty debuted on Prime Video, fans have been desperate to know how Belly's love triangle with brothers Conrad and Jeremiah ends. Fans of the books will already know who Belly ultimately chooses but Jenny Han has already teased that there will be some major differences between the books and season 3.

Now, Jenny has thrown another spanner in the works by saying Belly doesn't have to choose between the brothers.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 teaser trailer

Yesterday (Jul 3), Jenny appeared on the Wild Card with Rachel Martin and Rachel put forward that Belly will have to pick Jeremiah or Conrad in season 3. However, Jenny then interjected and said: "Well, she doesn't. I don't think she has to choose one." Whether Jenny means she can date both brothers or neither is currently unclear.

Expanding further, Jenny added: "That is the tragedy of the story, is that no matter what, you're going to be hurting somebody that you love dearly."

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly previously, Jenny teased: "A successful love triangle is one where, no matter what happens, people are going to be devastated and heartbroken. If the answer feels really clear and easy, then there's no real conflict. No matter what you do, someone's going to be hurt by it."

She continued: "You can't make everyone happy. I wish I could make everyone happy."

Who does Belly end up with in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Picture: Prime Video

Jenny also confirmed that season 3 changes things from the books. She said: "There are going to be surprises. There are the things that they know and then there are things they think they know, and then there's going to be, hopefully, things that surprise them."

To find out exactly who Belly ends up with in the books - read our We'll Always Have Summer book summary.

Read more The Summer I Turned Pretty news here:

JoJo Siwa Paints A Portrait And Answers Questions About Chris Hughes & Her Career | Portrait Mode

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.