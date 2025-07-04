The Summer I Turned Pretty author says Belly doesn't have to choose between Conrad and Jeremiah in season 3
4 July 2025, 14:54
Who does Belly end up with in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Jenny Han has thrown a spanner in the works.
Listen to this article
The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han has just made some interesting comments on who Belly ends up with.
Ever since The Summer I Turned Pretty debuted on Prime Video, fans have been desperate to know how Belly's love triangle with brothers Conrad and Jeremiah ends. Fans of the books will already know who Belly ultimately chooses but Jenny Han has already teased that there will be some major differences between the books and season 3.
Now, Jenny has thrown another spanner in the works by saying Belly doesn't have to choose between the brothers.
- Read more: The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: Release date, cast, trailer, book plot and news
- Read more: Here's who Belly actually ends up with in The Summer I Turned Pretty books
Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 teaser trailer
Yesterday (Jul 3), Jenny appeared on the Wild Card with Rachel Martin and Rachel put forward that Belly will have to pick Jeremiah or Conrad in season 3. However, Jenny then interjected and said: "Well, she doesn't. I don't think she has to choose one." Whether Jenny means she can date both brothers or neither is currently unclear.
Expanding further, Jenny added: "That is the tragedy of the story, is that no matter what, you're going to be hurting somebody that you love dearly."
Speaking with Entertainment Weekly previously, Jenny teased: "A successful love triangle is one where, no matter what happens, people are going to be devastated and heartbroken. If the answer feels really clear and easy, then there's no real conflict. No matter what you do, someone's going to be hurt by it."
She continued: "You can't make everyone happy. I wish I could make everyone happy."
Jenny also confirmed that season 3 changes things from the books. She said: "There are going to be surprises. There are the things that they know and then there are things they think they know, and then there's going to be, hopefully, things that surprise them."
To find out exactly who Belly ends up with in the books - read our We'll Always Have Summer book summary.
Read more The Summer I Turned Pretty news here:
- The Summer I Turned Pretty's Elsie Fisher explains why it was "important" for Skye to be nonbinary
- The Summer I Turned Pretty's Christopher Briney says Belly was right to pick Jeremiah in season 2
- Who is Beck in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's why Laurel calls Susannah 'Beck'
- The Summer I Turned Pretty author teases season 3 will leave fans "devastated" over shock ending
- The Summer I Turned Pretty team tease spin-off after final season
WATCH: JoJo Siwa paints a self-portrait while answering questions about her career
JoJo Siwa Paints A Portrait And Answers Questions About Chris Hughes & Her Career | Portrait Mode