The Summer I Turned Pretty author says Belly doesn't have to choose between Conrad and Jeremiah in season 3

4 July 2025, 14:54

The Summer I Turned Pretty author says Belly doesn't have to choose between Conrad and Jeremiah in season 3
The Summer I Turned Pretty author says Belly doesn't have to choose between Conrad and Jeremiah in season 3. Picture: Prime Video
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Who does Belly end up with in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Jenny Han has thrown a spanner in the works.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han has just made some interesting comments on who Belly ends up with.

Ever since The Summer I Turned Pretty debuted on Prime Video, fans have been desperate to know how Belly's love triangle with brothers Conrad and Jeremiah ends. Fans of the books will already know who Belly ultimately chooses but Jenny Han has already teased that there will be some major differences between the books and season 3.

Now, Jenny has thrown another spanner in the works by saying Belly doesn't have to choose between the brothers.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 teaser trailer

Yesterday (Jul 3), Jenny appeared on the Wild Card with Rachel Martin and Rachel put forward that Belly will have to pick Jeremiah or Conrad in season 3. However, Jenny then interjected and said: "Well, she doesn't. I don't think she has to choose one." Whether Jenny means she can date both brothers or neither is currently unclear.

Expanding further, Jenny added: "That is the tragedy of the story, is that no matter what, you're going to be hurting somebody that you love dearly."

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly previously, Jenny teased: "A successful love triangle is one where, no matter what happens, people are going to be devastated and heartbroken. If the answer feels really clear and easy, then there's no real conflict. No matter what you do, someone's going to be hurt by it."

She continued: "You can't make everyone happy. I wish I could make everyone happy."

Who does Belly end up with in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?
Who does Belly end up with in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Picture: Prime Video

Jenny also confirmed that season 3 changes things from the books. She said: "There are going to be surprises. There are the things that they know and then there are things they think they know, and then there's going to be, hopefully, things that surprise them."

To find out exactly who Belly ends up with in the books - read our We'll Always Have Summer book summary.

Read more The Summer I Turned Pretty news here:

WATCH: JoJo Siwa paints a self-portrait while answering questions about her career

JoJo Siwa Paints A Portrait And Answers Questions About Chris Hughes & Her Career | Portrait Mode

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Is Squid Game based on a true story? The real life inspirations behind the show revealed

Is Squid Game based on a true story? The real life inspirations explained

Love Island star Shakira's mum says she needs to "get rid of" Harry

Love Island star Shakira's mum says she needs to "get rid of" Harry

Love Island

Dumped Love Island star Megan Forte Clarke has revealed Conor Phillips actually knew her before the villa.

Love Island's Megan reveals how Conor knew her before the villa

Love Island

Love Island's Helena looked totally different before the villa

Love Island's Helena looked like a "different person" in resurfaced pictures before the show

Love Island

Is Squid Game's baby real or CGI? Here's truth behind how they filmed it

Is Squid Game season 3's baby real or CGI? Lee Jung-jae confirms how they filmed the scenes
Will there be an American Squid Game? Season 3's ending explained

Will there be an American Squid Game? How season 3's ending teases spin-off

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2025?

Who was dumped from Love Island? Every islander who's left the villa in 2025 so far

Love Island

Squid Game's Yim Siwan responds to hate from fans amid Myung-gi backlash

Squid Game's Yim Si-wan responds to hate from fans amid Myung-gi backlash

What is Billykiss' real name?

Love Island's Billykiss Azeez's real name meaning and origin explained

Love Island

Love Island Billykiss has entered as a bombshell

Love Island's Billykiss Azeez: Age, job, famous ex-boyfriend and more

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025? Her dating history explained from Jesse Rutherford to Nat Wolff
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits