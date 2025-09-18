When does The Summer I Turned Pretty movie come out? Jenny Han gives release date update

18 September 2025, 18:34

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty movie come out? Jenny Han gives release date update
When does The Summer I Turned Pretty movie come out? Jenny Han gives release date update. Picture: Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han has revealed exactly when fans can expect to watch the movie.

The Summer I Turned Pretty movie is officially in the works but when does it come out? Here's what Jenny Han's said.

Bonrad shippers assemble! Following the dramatic The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 finale, Prime have revealed that a movie version of The Summer I Turned Pretty is coming. Speaking to Deadline, author Jenny Han said: "There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due."

Naturally, fans are desperate for the movie. Now, Jenny Han has given us a major The Summer I Turned Pretty movie release date update and teased exactly when fans can expect to see more of Belly, Conrad and the rest of the cast.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast react to fan comments

When is The Summer I Turned Pretty movie release date?

Following the official The Summer I Turned Pretty movie announcement, The Today Show caught up with Jenny Han, Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno to find out more about the upcoming project and they all let slip some huge details.

When asked what they can reveal about the movie, Lola said: "Not much. We've known for a little bit but it's fun that it's finally out there in the world." Pointing to Jenny, she then added: "I guess you would know the most about it."

As for if Belly and Conrad's wedding from the books will be in the movie, Jenny then chimed in: "I can say that there is another big milestone for Belly so we'll continue with that journey." Interesting...

In terms of the writing process and release date, Jenny added: "It's still a little too soon to say but Sarah Kurcserka [co-showrunner] and I have finished a draft so we're chugging along."

However, when pressed if the film is coming out in 2026 or 2027, Jenny said: "We don't know when it's coming out but not next year because we still have to make it."

Lola also noticeably giggled when Jenny said that.

‘Summer I Turned Pretty’ Stars, Creator Talk Series Finale, Movie

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty movie come out?

With Jenny's comments in mind, it appears that the film won't come out until 2027 earliest. However, as Jenny likes to surprise fans, anything is possible. There are already viral theories that the film will be a Christmas movie with some people even guessing that it will come out this Christmas.

Taking Jenny at her word though, we imagine that the script still needs to be finalised and the film won't come out before 2027.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as Jenny and the cast reveal more.

