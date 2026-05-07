The Summer I Turned Pretty's Jenny Han issues plea to fans over 'disruptive' movie leaks

The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han has asked fans to not show up to set during movie filming. Picture: Getty, Prime Video

By Katie Louise Smith

Fans have been showing up to the Summer I Turned Pretty movie set filming locations and recording Lola Tung and Christopher Briney's scenes.

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The Summer I Turned Pretty movie is now officially filming with Lola Tung and Christopher Briney back as Belly and Conrad but fans have now been warned to stay away from the set.

In case you haven't been keeping up, Belly and Conrad are set to return one last time in a feature-length film that will pick up after the events of the season 3 finale.

Filming began in late April with the cast and crew popping up on location in North Carolina. Fans immediately swarmed the set, filming little glimpses of Lola and Chris back in action, trying to figure out what they're saying and what the plot will be.

Now, however, both author Jenny Han and the official social media accounts for the series have issued a plea asking fans to stop showing up to set and filming their own videos as it's 'disrupting' the actors and the production process.

Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno will return in the TSITP movie. Picture: Getty

Posting a statement on Instagram, Jenny wrote: "When people come to set, film, and share videos, it disrupts the work. It makes it harder for actors to get into character and causes unnecessary anxiety for them."

"We often have to stop production to clear crowds from the shot, which breaks the crew's focus," she added.

"This story means a lot to me, and I know it means a lot to you, too. I want to give you the best version of this movie. Please help protect our process."

Jenny's statement comes at the same time as Prime Video's 'Privacy Please' plea.

In the caption, they wrote: "We love the excitement, but sharing locations and visiting set disrupts filming and creates real safety concerns for our cast and crew."

"We're working hard to create a protected bubble to make the best movie possible. Please help us protect the magic of Cousins until it's ready to be shared."

There's no release date for The Summer I Turned Pretty movie just yet, but it's already been confirmed that it won't be released in 2026. Plot details are also under wraps but Jenny has hinted that fans could see Belly and Conrad's wedding.

Read more about The Summer I Turned Pretty here:

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