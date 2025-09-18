The Summer I Turned Pretty fans spot major movie easter egg in final episode

18 September 2025, 14:45

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans spot major movie easter egg in final episode
The Summer I Turned Pretty fans spot major movie easter egg in final episode. Picture: Prime
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

The final scene in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 appears to include a major movie spoiler.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans are convinced that the season 3 finale includes a big hidden detail about the movie.

It's official! The Summer I Turned Pretty is coming to the big screen. Following the release of the divisive last episode, Deadline confirmed that author Jenny Han is returning to write and direct a feature length film. In a statement, Jenny said: "There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due."

Details surrounding The Summer I Turned Pretty movie are currently being kept under wraps. However, a theory is now going viral that there's a major The Summer I Turned Pretty movie easter egg in the end scene of the show.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast react to fan comments

Will The Summer I Turned Pretty movie be a Christmas movie?

Outside of one-off episodes and flashbacks, The Summer I Turned Pretty is famous for being set in summer. Not only that but every season has been released in summer. That being said, two fan favourite scenes are set at Christmas time - Belly and Conrad's cocoa scene in season 2 and Belly and Conrad's Christmas scene in season 3.

As a result, viewers have found it intriguing that The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 ends with a photo montage of Belly and Conrad spending "Christmas in Paris". The photographs show Belly and Conrad snuggling in Belly's Paris flat as Darlene Love's 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)' plays.

Christmas obviously means a lot to Belly and Conrad but the montage comes a bit out of the blue. With this in mind, people are convinced that the photo montage is an easter egg hinting that The Summer I Turned Pretty will be a Christmas movie.

Reacting, a fan tweeted: "Guys walk with me here.. what if we get a summer I turned pretty Christmas movie next year?" Another said: "The Summer I Turned Pretty The Christmas Movie would be epic".

In a viral TikTok, another fan pointed out that the bumber 14 features multiple times in the episode. They wrote: "we kept seeing 14. the movie will come out in 14 weeks. 14 weeks from today's show is christmas DAY. that's why the end credits was a christmas photoshoot."

The video has since been viewed over 500,000 times. In the comments, one fan wrote: "I BEG ITS AN XMAS FILM that we can watch every year." Another said: "The Christmas I got married??"

As it stands, plot details for The Summer I Turned Pretty movie are yet to be confirmed but Jenny's statement about "another big milestone left in Belly’s journey" appears to reference her wedding to Conrad that features in a flash-forward at the end of the books.

According to Jenny, the movie is only in draft stages and yet to be filmed but, if production starts soon, it's possible we could get the film as soon as Christmas 2026. Could we see Belly and Conrad's engagement and wedding in a Christmas film?

What do you think? Will the movie be set at Christmas?

Read more about The Summer I Turned Pretty here:

WATCH: JADE breaks down every song on THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY!

JADE Breaks Down Every Song On 'THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY!' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

The Summer I Turned Pretty made actor Christopher Briney a household name

Who plays Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Christopher Briney facts you need to know

JoJo Siwa has confirmed that she and Chris Hughes are working on a TV show

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes confirm their reality TV show is in the works

Love Island fans spot clue Harrison and Lauren will split in the new year

Love Island fans spot major clue Harrison and Lauren will split within months

Love Island

Will Demi Lovato be in Camp Rock 3? Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Will Demi Lovato be in Camp Rock 3? Release date, cast, plot and trailer

The Summer I Turned Pretty movie has been confirmed – here's everything we know so far

The Summer I Turned Pretty movie: Release date, cast, plot and book spoilers

Is there another episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's why it's officially over

Is there another episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Why the show is over

Love Island Games 2 is back on our TV screens

When does Love Island Games 2 come on? Episode schedule revealed

Love Island

All the changes The Summer I Turned Pretty ending makes from the books

All the changes The Summer I Turned Pretty ending makes from the books

The Love Island All Stars is rumoured to have Andrada Pop, Liam Reardon and Jess Harding

Love Island All Stars 2026 cast is hotting up

Love Island

Katie during MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Katie unrecognisable after major weight loss transformation

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits