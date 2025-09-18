The Summer I Turned Pretty fans spot major movie easter egg in final episode

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans spot major movie easter egg in final episode. Picture: Prime

By Sam Prance

The final scene in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 appears to include a major movie spoiler.

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans are convinced that the season 3 finale includes a big hidden detail about the movie.

It's official! The Summer I Turned Pretty is coming to the big screen. Following the release of the divisive last episode, Deadline confirmed that author Jenny Han is returning to write and direct a feature length film. In a statement, Jenny said: "There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due."

Details surrounding The Summer I Turned Pretty movie are currently being kept under wraps. However, a theory is now going viral that there's a major The Summer I Turned Pretty movie easter egg in the end scene of the show.

Will The Summer I Turned Pretty movie be a Christmas movie?

Outside of one-off episodes and flashbacks, The Summer I Turned Pretty is famous for being set in summer. Not only that but every season has been released in summer. That being said, two fan favourite scenes are set at Christmas time - Belly and Conrad's cocoa scene in season 2 and Belly and Conrad's Christmas scene in season 3.

As a result, viewers have found it intriguing that The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 ends with a photo montage of Belly and Conrad spending "Christmas in Paris". The photographs show Belly and Conrad snuggling in Belly's Paris flat as Darlene Love's 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)' plays.

Christmas obviously means a lot to Belly and Conrad but the montage comes a bit out of the blue. With this in mind, people are convinced that the photo montage is an easter egg hinting that The Summer I Turned Pretty will be a Christmas movie.

Reacting, a fan tweeted: "Guys walk with me here.. what if we get a summer I turned pretty Christmas movie next year?" Another said: "The Summer I Turned Pretty The Christmas Movie would be epic".

Guys walk with me here.. what if we get a summer I turned pretty Christmas movie next year? #thesummeriturnedpretty pic.twitter.com/pxrfXWYFFU — Holli⁷ (@holli_rkive) September 17, 2025

The Summer I Turned Pretty The Christmas Movie would be epic — being clueless is fun 🫨 (@JessiLo13035105) September 18, 2025

In a viral TikTok, another fan pointed out that the bumber 14 features multiple times in the episode. They wrote: "we kept seeing 14. the movie will come out in 14 weeks. 14 weeks from today's show is christmas DAY. that's why the end credits was a christmas photoshoot."

The video has since been viewed over 500,000 times. In the comments, one fan wrote: "I BEG ITS AN XMAS FILM that we can watch every year." Another said: "The Christmas I got married??"

As it stands, plot details for The Summer I Turned Pretty movie are yet to be confirmed but Jenny's statement about "another big milestone left in Belly’s journey" appears to reference her wedding to Conrad that features in a flash-forward at the end of the books.

According to Jenny, the movie is only in draft stages and yet to be filmed but, if production starts soon, it's possible we could get the film as soon as Christmas 2026. Could we see Belly and Conrad's engagement and wedding in a Christmas film?

What do you think? Will the movie be set at Christmas?

