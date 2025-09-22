The Summer I Turned Pretty author wants to delay movie until the cast get older

22 September 2025, 17:38

The Summer I Turned Pretty author wants to delay movie until the cast get older
The Summer I Turned Pretty author wants to delay movie until the cast get older. Picture: Prime
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

How old will Belly be in The Summer I Turned Pretty movie? It looks like we could be waiting a long time for the film.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Summer I Turned Pretty writer Jenny Han has revealed that she wants some "distance" before filming the movie.

Following the release of the The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 finale, Jenny Han shocked fans by announcing that she would be making a The Summer I Turned Pretty movie with the show's original cast. Speaking to Deadline, Jenny said: "There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due."

As it stands, most details about the film are under warps but theories have gone viral that the film could come out as soon as Christmas. In response, Jenny has now explained that we'll have to wait a while before we see Belly again.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast react to fan comments

How old is Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty movie?

Talking to Variety, Jenny confirmed that she's written a first draft of the movie. However, when she was asked if it will come out next year, Jenny said: "No, I don’t think so. I don’t know when it will be out, but I don’t think it’s safe to say next year because we haven’t filmed it yet." Until filming starts, we won't know an exact release date.

Jenny then teased that she wants to wait for the cast to age so that the characters naturally look older: "I honestly, really want that extra time, because it’s just getting the actors a little bit closer to adulthood. We’re getting to see Belly at 15, turning 16, and then seeing her as this young woman. And now Lola is 22!"

She added: "I think I always wanted some distance for the movie, so I’m really glad to get that breathing space."

Based on Jenny's comments, Belly could be in her later 20s or even older in the film.

How old is Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty movie?
How old is Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty movie? Picture: Prime

As for the fans, Jenny said: "I think the fans were hoping that we had already shot it, but we haven't. And frankly, I'm glad that we haven't because I really want to see that maturity in the characters and not feel like it's immediately after. So that was important to me."

Elsewhere Jenny also told The Today Show: "We don't know when it's coming out but not next year because we still have to make it."

Based on Jenny's comments, the film likely won't come out until 2027 earliest and could be later depending on the time jump.

Read more about The Summer I Turned Pretty here:

WATCH: Joe Locke on Heartstopper ending and his hilarious Agatha All Along prank story

Joe Locke On 'Heartstopper' Ending And His Hilarious 'Agatha' Prank Story | What The Deck?

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Ashley MAFS promo image and pictured smiling in Edinburgh.

Meet MAFS UK’s Ashley - Age, job, where he's from and child revealed

Grace and Ashley married on MAFS UK season 10

Are MAFS UK's Grace and Ashley still together?

Grace's MAFS promo image and pictured walking into the hen party.

MAFS UK’s Grace: Age, job, Instagram and if she quit revealed

Neelima and Steven from MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Nelly and Steven still together?

Married at First Sight UK's Steven is on season 10

MAFS UK's Steven: Age, Job, children and football career revealed

Nelly's MAFS promo image and pictured on her wedding day.

MAFS UK’s Nelly: Her age, job, Instagram and more revealed

MAFS UK's Steven has spoken about how the attack meant he had to change profession

MAFS UK groom Steven opens up about "brutal attack" that ended his football career

Dean and Sarah met on Married at First Sight UK

Are MAFS UK's Sarah and Dean still together?

The Summer I Turned Pretty author calls out fans for treating Belly like a villain

The Summer I Turned Pretty author calls out fans for villainising Belly but forgiving Conrad
Sarah pictured at her wedding reception and Joe pictured in an interview.

MAFS UK fans convinced Sarah will swap husbands after 'awkward' Dean wedding

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits