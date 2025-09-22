The Summer I Turned Pretty author wants to delay movie until the cast get older

By Sam Prance

How old will Belly be in The Summer I Turned Pretty movie? It looks like we could be waiting a long time for the film.

The Summer I Turned Pretty writer Jenny Han has revealed that she wants some "distance" before filming the movie.

Following the release of the The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 finale, Jenny Han shocked fans by announcing that she would be making a The Summer I Turned Pretty movie with the show's original cast. Speaking to Deadline, Jenny said: "There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due."

As it stands, most details about the film are under warps but theories have gone viral that the film could come out as soon as Christmas. In response, Jenny has now explained that we'll have to wait a while before we see Belly again.

How old is Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty movie?

Talking to Variety, Jenny confirmed that she's written a first draft of the movie. However, when she was asked if it will come out next year, Jenny said: "No, I don’t think so. I don’t know when it will be out, but I don’t think it’s safe to say next year because we haven’t filmed it yet." Until filming starts, we won't know an exact release date.

Jenny then teased that she wants to wait for the cast to age so that the characters naturally look older: "I honestly, really want that extra time, because it’s just getting the actors a little bit closer to adulthood. We’re getting to see Belly at 15, turning 16, and then seeing her as this young woman. And now Lola is 22!"

She added: "I think I always wanted some distance for the movie, so I’m really glad to get that breathing space."

Based on Jenny's comments, Belly could be in her later 20s or even older in the film.

As for the fans, Jenny said: "I think the fans were hoping that we had already shot it, but we haven't. And frankly, I'm glad that we haven't because I really want to see that maturity in the characters and not feel like it's immediately after. So that was important to me."

Elsewhere Jenny also told The Today Show: "We don't know when it's coming out but not next year because we still have to make it."

Based on Jenny's comments, the film likely won't come out until 2027 earliest and could be later depending on the time jump.

