The Summer I Turned Pretty's Gavin Casalegno explains why Jeremiah didn’t end up with Redbird

22 September 2025, 12:09

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Gavin Casalegno explains why Jeremiah didn’t end up with Redbird. Picture: Marc Piasecki/WireImage, Prime
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Jeremiah ends up with Denise in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 but what about Redbird?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Gavin Casalegno has addressed the viral theory that Jeremiah and Redbird are in love.

As soon as The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 started airing, fans began trying to figure out who Jeremiah would end up with. The books famously contain a flash-forward scene where Conrad and Belly marry each other. Not only that but Jeremiah attends the wedding with a mystery guest and fans were convinced that it would be Redbird.

Of course, Belly and Conrad's wedding doesn't happen in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 and author Jenny Han has since confirmed there will be a The Summer I Turned Pretty movie. However, Jeremiah gets a new love interest. It's not Redbird though. Following his Belly split, Jeremiah falls in love with Denise.

Now, Gavin Casalegno has explained why Jeremiah didn't end up with Redbird in spite of all the popular theories.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast react to fan comments

In The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, fans spotted that Redbird appeared to harbour feelings for Jeremiah. When Belly initially broke up with Jeremiah he turned to Redbird for advice and Redbird, who is queer, looked visibly upset and tense. Not only that but he never seemed to fully support Jeremiah's relationship with Belly.

Given that Jeremiah dates both men and women in The Summer I Turned Pretty, people were hopeful that he could end up with a male love interest. Nevertheless, Jeremiah and Redbird never take their relationship any further than just platonic friendship.

Discussing the possibility of a Jeremiah and Redbird romance with People, Gavin said: "I think to me Jeremiah and Redbird don't make sense because it would be [the] opposite direction of the maturity and growth he's already experienced."

Gavin continued: "Running to that frat boy phase/identity. I think he's well beyond that. I think he's had a taste of adult life, a taste of what real commitment looks like. I just think he's matured so much."

Gavin continued to say: "I don't see him going back to his old ways. I think that's why we see him pursue his passions with cooking. It's because he's coming into his own and he's discovering the type of man and the person he wants to be. Now, he kind of has his father's blessing."

Meanwhile, Christopher Briney, who plays Conrad, disagreed with Gavin. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about the Jeremiah/Redbird theories, Christopher said: "Hell yeah! I'd love to see that."

With a movie still to come, it's unclear if Jeremiah and Denise will be endgame or if Jeremiah and Redbird are still a possibility.

What do you think? Did you want Jeremiah to end up with Redbird?

