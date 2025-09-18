The Summer I Turned Pretty author defends changed ending following backlash

By Sam Prance

Some fans have criticised The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 for making drastic changes to the books.

The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han has opened up about why she edited the show ending from the book.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 finale has divided fans. While people are obsessed with Conrad and Belly finally reuniting in Paris and making their relationship work, once and for all, others were disappointed to see huge changes were made from the book.

Most notably, the book famously ends with Belly and Conrad getting married in a flash-forward. However, their wedding is nowhere to be seen in the series. On top of that, Belly and Conrad don't cross paths with Jeremiah, Laurel, Steven and Taylor at all.

Now, Jenny has defended the controversial ending and explained why she felt the huge changes were necessary.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter about changes to the ending, Jenny said: "There were certain non-negotiables for me in terms of the things I wanted to keep [from the book]. But I’ve always been open throughout the process. I ask myself, “What do I think the audience needs to see?”.

She continued to explain: "Episode eight [of 11] is where the book ended in a way. You didn’t read the fallout of what it looks like to break up a wedding between these two families who’ve known each other their whole lives."

Jenny added: "Seeing Belly (Lola Tung) go to Paris, seeing her growth in that time and stepping into her own and testing herself, those things I knew I wanted [to add]. It was just is a matter of how to tell that."

In the books, Belly goes to Spain but it's only referenced in Conrad's letters. Almost all of the Paris scenes were written specifically for the show and Conrad never visits Belly in Europe in the books.

Read more: All the changes The Summer I Turned Pretty ending makes from the books

How do The Summer I Turned Pretty books end? Picture: Prime

As for the missing wedding scene, Jenny has since confirmed that there will be a The Summer I Turned Pretty movie and teased that the wedding may be part of it. In a statement to Deadline, she said: "There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due."

Addressing negative reactions to season 3, Jenny told The Hollywood Reporter: "I feel satisfied to be at the finish line. I really tried my best. There’s nothing that I left out on the field, and I don’t have any regrets. That feels satisfying. To be allowed to finish it on my own terms is important."

Jenny continued to say: "I didn’t feel pressure from Amazon to keep going and squeeze out another season."

What did you think? Did the show get the ending right?

