The Summer I Turned Pretty fans spot major easter egg in Belly's wedding dress scene. Picture: Prime

By Sam Prance

Does Belly end up with Conrad or Jeremiah? The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4 contains a huge clue.

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans have spotted another huge season 3 easter egg that teases who Belly ends up with.

If you've watched The Summer I Turned Pretty, you will already know that creator Jenny Han went to the Taylor Swift school of easter eggs. Every episode features hidden details that allude to how Belly's love triangle with Conrad and Jeremiah ends. Naturally, season 3 is overflowing with references. From song choices to dialogue, it's all there.

Now, viewers have noticed a moment in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4's wedding dress scene that foreshadows how the series ends.

WARNING: The Summer I Turned Pretty book spoilers below

In The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 4, Belly goes wedding dress shopping with Taylor and Taylor's mom Lucinda. It's an emotional scene given that Laurel isn't there and won't support Belly and Jeremiah's engagement. At first, Belly struggles to find a dress on her budget but the final dress she chooses is perfect.

Nevertheless, fans have spotted that there's a lilac dress behind Belly as she tries on the final wedding dress and it calls back to season 2. In The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2, Belly went to prom with Conrad and she wore a stunning lilac dress and it appears that the lilac dress in season 3 is a direct nod to it.

Reacting, one fan tweeted: "her choosing a simple/plain dress but the one in the back looks just like her prom one which reminds us belly doesn’t just want simple."

A viewer replied: "I THOUGHT THE SAME!!! it’s no coincidence that it looks the same, Jenny Han loves these little Easter eggs."

When Belly tries the dress on, she initially says "it's too plain", implying that she'd rather have something more extravagant.

Another person added: "is it just me or is the dress in the back giving her prom dress???"

is it just me or is the dress in the back giving her prom dress??? #TheSummerITurnedPretty pic.twitter.com/QM4BP45Rga — αsh! tsitp spoilers (@thisloml) July 30, 2025

her choosing a simple/plain dress but the one in the back looks just like her prom one which reminds us belly doesn’t just want simple pic.twitter.com/EZU6szyqH9 — sabrina | tsitp spoilers ✭ (@whisperyzarry) July 30, 2025

I THOUGHT THE SAME!!! it’s no coincidence that it looks the same, Jenny Han loves these little Easter eggs — hayley⁷ | tsitp spoilers (@rhrh1800) July 30, 2025

Who does Belly end up with in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Fans of the books will already know that Belly and Jeremiah's wedding ultimately never happens when she realises that she's still in love with Conrad. While studying abroad, Belly reconnects with Conrad via letters and the couple eventually get married.

As a result, it seems likely that the lilac dress was included in Belly's wedding dress scene to allude to the fact that Belly ends up with Conrad and remind fans that she still has lingering feelings for him.

Bonrad foreverrrrrr!

Read more about The Summer I Turned Pretty here:

