Does Belly go to Paris in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's what happens in the books. Picture: Prime Video

By Sam Prance

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans are outraged over what Jeremiah says to Belly about Paris but does she end up going and was the scene in the book?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 begs the question: will Belly always be known as the girl who didn't go to Paris?

In The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, we find out that Belly has been accepted to study abroad in Paris. Originally Belly's excited but she second guesses going because Jeremiah has to repeat a term and she doesn't want to leave him alone. Nevertheless, Belly tells Jeremiah and he originally seems supportive of her decision to go to France.

Fast forward to episode 4 and everything changes. So does Belly go to Paris and why are fans so angry at Jeremiah? Scroll down to see the fan reactions and learn how Belly's study abroad plans have been changed from the books.

WARNING: The Summer I Turned Pretty book spoilers below

In The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, episode 4, Belly and Jeremiah begin planning their wedding in spite of the fact that none of their families support them. In fact, Laurel flat out refuses to go. Belly leaves home and goes to Cousins to plan the wedding without Laurel. Not only that but she begins to have doubts about Paris.

In an emotional conversation, Belly tells Jeremiah that she doesn't want to go abroad so soon after getting married. Instead of encouraging her to go, Jeremiah seems visibly relieved. He tells Belly that he didn't want her to travel without him and Belly agrees to stay with Jeremiah instead of going to Paris.

Naturally, fans are outraged that Jeremiah was so quick to let Belly give up on her dreams. One fan tweeted: "j*re allowing belly to cancel her semester abroad in paris just shows how selfish he is."

Another person wrote: "oh so you can go to cabo for spring break but belly can’t go to paris for her study abroad program."

On top of that, this scene doesn't feature in the books at all.

Does Belly go to Paris in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Belly does not go to Paris in The Summer I Turned Pretty books but it's not what you think. Belly doesn't actually plan to study abroad until after her engagement to Jeremiah falls apart. In the books, Belly realises while she plans the wedding that she still has lingering feelings for Conrad and can't marry Jeremiah.

Belly and Jeremiah end their engagement and Belly then decides to study abroad in Spain to escape Cousins and the Fisher brothers. However, during her travels, Belly sends letters to Conrad and the pair reconnect and fall back in love. When Belly returns to the US, she starts dating Conrad again.

The book ends with Belly marrying Conrad after studying abroad. In other words, if the series stays true to the third novel's storyline, Belly will break up with Jeremiah, go to Paris and end up with Conrad.

